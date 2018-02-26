Pizza Cook Off Recipes

Here are the recipes from the pizza cook of at the Maytag Store on February 21, 2018, co-sponsored by Michigan Sugar.

The Alfred, Casey May, Saginaw

1 Pizza Crust 1 tablespoon Butter

3 cloves Minced Garlic ½ cup Heavy Cream

½ cup Milk ½ cup Parmesan Cheese

1 Egg Salt and Pepper to taste

2-3 slices Bacon 1 tablespoon Red Onion

1 cup Mozzarella Shredded Chicken

In a saucepan, over medium heat, combine the butter, garlic, cream and milk. Bring to a simmer. Remove from the heat and stir in the Parmesan Cheese and egg yolk. Whisk a lot so the egg doesn’t cook. Add the salt and pepper to taste. Preheat your oven to 475-degrees. Pre-bake crust for 5 minutes. Put sauce on crust. Sprinkle with chicken, bacon and onion on pizza. Top with Mozzarella. Pat butter on crust. Bake for an additional 11 minutes.

Breakfast Pizza, Toni Samaniego, Saginaw – First Place

! Pizza Dough 1 Egg

Mozzarella Sausage

Bacon Onion

Mushrooms Olive Oil

Lawrey’s Garlic Salt

Mix 1 pizza crust with water, roll out onto pan. Mix 3 eggs with 1 pound of mozzarella cheese. Spread over crust. Cook 1 pound of bacon and crumble over pizza. Cook bulk sausage and crumble over pizza. Add onions and mushrooms and any other vegetables you like. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with garlic salt.

Sweetzza Pizza, Cheryl Williams, Saginaw – Second Place



1 Brownie Mix 1 tablespoon Instant Coffee

½ cup Chocolate Chips or use your favorite Brownie mix

1 cup Peanut Butter 1 cup Whipped Frosting

M&M’s Chocolate Curls

Mini Marshmallows other toppings of your choice

Chocolate Syrup Caramel Syrup

Mix the brownie mix, coffee and chocolate chips. Place in a round pan with sides as close to pizza size as you have. Bake according to the package. Let cool. Spread the brownie with the peanut butter and whipped frosting. Top with your favorite toppings. Drizzle with chocolate and caramel syrups.

Loaded Baked Potato Pizza, Linda Schmidt, Kawkawlin (Had to withdraw)

For dough:

approximately 3 cups Bread Flour 1 tablespoon Pioneer Sugar

1 package Red Star Rapid Rise Dry Yeast ½ teaspoon Salt

1 cup very warm (not hot) Water 3 tablespoons Vegetable Oil

For topping:

1 tablespoon Olive Oil 6-7 small Red Potatoes, boiled and sliced

8 ounces Sour Cream 1 ½ teaspoons Garlic Powder

½ teaspoon Black Pepper ¾ teaspoon Italian Seasoning

10 strips of Bacon, diced 1 ½ cups shredded Mozzarella Cheese

1 ½ cups mild Cheddar Cheese 8 ounces Fresh Mushrooms

1 Green Onion, dice (optional)

For crust, mix 1 cup flour, sugar, salt and yeast in a large bowl. Add very warm water and then oil. Mix well with a fork until moistened and continue to mix well. Add the rest of the flour. Knead 5 to 8 minutes. Cover with plastic and a towel and let rise for one hour. When done punch down dough and spread on greased pizza pan.

In a small pot, add potatoes and cover with water. Cook until jest fork tender. Drain, let cool and slice into ¼ inch slices. In a small skillet, add the diced bacon, cooking until slightly crispy. Drain on a paper towel. Mix together the sour cream, garlic powder, pepper, and Italian seasoning. Set Aside. Pre-heat oven to

425-degrees. Spread the sour cream mixture over the dough. Top ¾ cup of each cheese. Bake 15 to 18 minutes. If desired, top with green onion and squeezable sour cream.

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza, Joan Gerhardt, Bay City – Third Place

1 thin Pizza Crust 1 pound Ground Beef

Salt and Pepper to taste 1 pound Bacon, chopped and cooked

2/3 cups Ketchup 2 tablespoons Yellow Mushrooms

1 ½ cups Mozzarella Cheese 1 cup shredded Cheddar Cheese

½ Onion, chopped ½ cup Dill Pickle Slices

1 cup shredded Lettuce 1 cup diced Tomatoes

Spread out crust on pan. Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees. Cook the beef in a pan. When almost done, add the onion. Cook until done and drain. Cook bacon until almost done. Drain and set aside. Take a little bacon grease and coat top of crust right to the edge. Mix ketchup and mustard, and spread over crust. Spread both cheeses on top. Top with beef, onion and bacon. Cook until crust is browned on the bottom and cheese is melted (about 20 minutes). Top with pickle slices, allow to cool for 5 minutes, and top with lettuce and tomatoes.