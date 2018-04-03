Pinwheels Raise Awareness of Child Abuse in the Great Lakes Bay Region

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Child Abuse and Neglect (CAN) Council Great Lakes Bay Region has kicked off it’s annual pinwheel garden campaign to raise awareness of child abuse in the region.

Child abuse and neglect affect children from all walks of life, regardless of social or economic status. The CAN Council is challenging local communities to examine the impact child abuse has and what can be done to prevent it. CAN Council Board of Directors Secretary Drewe Robinson says it’s everyone’s responsibility to help the more vulnerable.

“Our positions is if we see something, we need to say something… So seeing those blue pinwheels, because what they represent is fun and laughter, and every child should have a fun childhood, so do that. See that. When you see those pinwheels out there, remember that we’re here to take care of children and give them the happy childhood that they deserve.”

Robinson says child victims of abuse in the region can be taken to the CAN Council and will only have to explain their situation once.

“When a child is reporting that something has occurred to them, the police obviously will come, and they can come here and be interviewed by our forensic interviewer here on staff, so a child only has to tell their story once. Not just to a police officer, and then to this person, and then to this person. They can tell the story once and they can have that done and people can do something about it. So that they feel that they’re being listened to and heard.”

Robinson says there are a number of ways people in the community can get involved in helping out. The CAN Council currently has about 300 volunteers working in some capacity to help prevent child abuse and neglect. For people who wish to help but may be unable to volunteer, donations are accepted. Anyone who would like a pinwheel to plant at their home or business can visit the CAN Council headquarters at 1311 N. Michigan Ave. in Saginaw and make a donation. To learn more about the CAN Council and their mission, visit cancouncil.org.