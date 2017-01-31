Pilot Uses Midland County Road For Landing Strip

Midland County Sheriff deputies say a pilot and copilot escaped injury after making an emergency landing on North Jefferson Road, north of East Shearer Road, Monday.

Investigators said the pilot, a 52-year-old Millington man, had just taken off from Midland’s Barstow Airport about 9:00 a.m., checking pipe lines from the air.

The plane, a 1964 Cessna Model 182, developed engine trouble, some 20-minutes into the flight forcing the emergency landing in Mills Township. There was no damage to the plane.

Deputies blocked the road as the plane was towed back to the Barstow Airport.

The pilot and copilot, a 38-year-old Clare man, worked for the Midland-based Gateway Air Service.