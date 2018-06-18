Petition Language Approved for Saginaw School Board Recall

Two Saginaw Board of Education members are a step closer to facing recall in November after the Saginaw County Election Commission approved petition language Monday. School board Treasurer Mattie Thompson and Secretary Kim Hamilton are the subject of the recall effort, led by Saginaw resident Stephanie Cureton.

Thompson and Hamilton were among four board members who voted to fire Superintendent Nathaniel McClain, who leaves the position at the end of June. The other two board members voting to remove McClain were President Rudy Patterson and Vice President Jason Thompson. Both are up for re-election in November.

Monday’s approval of the petition language was the third attempt. Cureton now has until August 3 to gather the required number of valid signatures to get the recall against Thompson and Hamilton on the ballot.