People Of All Ages Join A Local Rally Supporting Common Sense Gun Laws

Residents of Great Lakes Bay Region rallied Saturday, in support of keeping guns off school campuses. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

It’s been a little more than a month since 14 students and three adults were gunned down at a Florida high school. More than 200 people were braving Saturday’s cold wind to join thousands of people in Washington, D.C., and over 800 locations, worldwide, calling for sensible gun laws.

Heritage High School junior Kaylin Bradshaw organized the local ‘March For Our Lives’ event in Kochville Township’s Krossroads Park. Bradshaw said the march was not anti Second Amendment, but a call for a ban on assault weapons, like the A R 15 used at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Fifth District Congressman Dan Kildee spoke to the crowd before the march started. He proudly pointed to a pin with the letter ‘F’ on his jacket. The Flint Township Democrat said that was his grade, as rated by the National Rifle Association.

A Saturday evening candle light vigil was held on the Saginaw Valley State University campus.