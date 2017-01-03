Pedestrian Suffers Injuries After Being Struck By Pick Up truck On Tittabawassee Road

Saginaw County Sheriff deputies say a 62-year-old Saginaw man is in serious condition at Saint Mary’s Medical Center in Saginaw after he walked into the path of a pick up truck.

Investigators said the victim was walking from the Applebee’s Restaurant on Tittabawassee Road to an unknown location when the accident happened just before 8:30 Monday night. His name has been withheld until relatives have been notified.

A 23-year-old man from Beulah, in northwest Michigan, driving the pick up was not injured. The man said he was not able to stop in time to avoid hitting the pedestrian.

Deputies said rainy weather may have been a factor in the accident.