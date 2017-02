Authorities have closed an I 75 overpass in Bay County’s Monitor Township. Portions of the pavement on the Mackinaw Road overpass fell through the steel reinforcement on the bridge, landing in the expressway median, northwest of Bay City.

The overpass on Mackinaw, between Townline 14 and Chip Roads, will be closed indefinitely until repairs have been made. M-DOT says there’s no danger to I 75 traffic.