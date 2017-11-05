Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks–Week 9–November 5, 2017

November 5, 2017

The starts finally aligned. For the first time this season, Pat lived up to this segment’s title! He finally posted a perfect week of prognostication.

Time now for the most hilarious, and yet still exciting, three minutes in news-talk radio across this great land. That’s right, it’s time for the Week 9 edition of “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks” on WSGW’s First Day!

Ladies and Gentlemen! It has finally happened!

That’s right, I posted a perfect week of football prognostication!

I told you the Bills would rattle the Raiders. They did.

I told you the Cowboys would walk out of Washington with a victory. They did.

And I told you the Proud Pittsburgh Steelers would prevail against the Detroit Lions last Sunday night. And thanks to the Lions’ ineptitude at scoring touchdowns inside the five yard line, the Steelers did indeed prevail!

So, for the first of what I hope is many more times this season, I gave you a perfect week of picks! By going 3-0 last Sunday, I improve my overall record to…8-16.

Hey, did I tell you that I finished with a perfect score?

As you can hear, I’ve still got a huge mountain to climb to just return to the .500 mark. Let’s continue that climb back to mediocrity right now.

Here is the Week 9 edition of “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks.”

We begin in the Big D where the Cowboys host the Kansas City Chiefs. Dallas received fantastic news on Friday when a judge granted a stay in running back Ezekiel Elliot’s suspension by the league. That means Elliot can play today–and maybe for the rest of the season–while he battles his suspension in the courts. Having Elliot in the backfield could spell doom for the Chiefs defense, which ranks 30th in yards allowed. In order to keep up with the Cowboys offense, the Chiefs offense has to score often, and I expect them to do so. However, the Cowboys might have a slight edge being at home, which allows them to upset the Chiefs.

Give Me the Cowboys OVER the Chiefs–31-28!

The Atlanta Falcons haven’t looked good this year. The defending NFC champions just can’t get their once-feared offense going, at all. Yet, the Falcons are 4-3 and visit the NFC West division-leading Carolina Panthers in a game that could either turn or break Atlanta’s season. I’m expecting a close game here as well, but with less scoring. At first glance, you’d think Carolina might have the edge being at home. However, they’re only 1-2 at home this year while sporting a 4-1 road record. This is your proverbial coin toss game, but I’m giving the edge to the Falcons because I believe that offense will start scoring points. Not only that, Atlanta’s stout rushing defense makes Carolina’s offense one-dimensional.

Give me the Falcons OVER the Panthers–27-19!!

And finally, your embattled Detroit Lions visit the Green Bay Packers tomorrow night at Lambeau Field. Playing at Lambeau usually signals doom for the Lions, who’ve only won once there since 1991. However, working in the Lions favor on Monday is that they won’t have to face Aaron Rodgers. The Packers quarterback is out for the year with a shoulder injury. Instead, the Lions will face backup Brett Hundley, and that doesn’t strike the same amount of fear, does it Lions’ fans? Detroit should’ve beaten the Proud Pittsburgh Steelers if only the found the end-zone once last week. The Lions are desperate for a win to break their three-game losing skid, and to stay alive in the NFC playoff hunt. So, it’s imperative for them to find the endzone. I think they do, and I think the Lions win quite easily.

Give Me the Lions OVER the Packers–27-14!!!

That’s the Week 9 edition of “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks” on WSGW’s First Day!

