Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks–Week 8–October 29, 2017

October 29, 2017

Pat finally ended his weeks-long losing skid last Sunday! We’ll see if Pat can continue his improvement, but he has to agonizingly make a selection in tonight’s Detroit Lions-Pittsburgh Steelers match-up. What will Pat do? Listen below to find out!

Time now for the most hilarious, and yet still exciting, three minutes in news-talk radio across this great land. That’s right, it’s time for the Week 8 edition of “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks” on WSGW’s First Day!

Ladies and Gentlemen! It has finally happened!

After four straight weeks of failure and downright ineptitude, I finally beat the losing skid in Week 7!

I told you the Chargers would beat the Broncos. They did, and then some! I predicted the Patriots would break the Falcons’ hearts for the second time in nine months, and they did! My one blemish was foolishly believing the Giants could prevail against the Seahawks.

Hey, I’m not going to complain about a 2-1 record! It’s not often this year that I get to celebrate that I won a game.

My overall record is 5-16. That still doesn’t look good.

But Rome wasn’t built in a day. The comeback has already started and will commence.

Here is the Week 8 edition of “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks”!

The Oakland Raiders must travel to Orchard Park, NY, and face the Buffalo Bills. Weather shouldn’t be a big factors with temps in the mid-40’s and light winds. That will help the Raiders’ passing game which lit up the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7, But the Raiders’ defense is struggling, and could have problems shutting-down Bills running back LeSean McCoy. Now, Oakland hasn’t won in Buffalo since 2002, but they’ve beaten the Bills the last two times they’ve played. This is almost an even game, in my opinion. It will come down to the fourth quarter, and for some reason, I think the Bills pull-out a victory thanks to a late Tyrod Taylor touchdown pass.

Give Me the Bills OVER the Raiders–27-21!

The Washington Redskins took a bit of a beating against Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles last Monday. Today, they need a win against the Dallas Cowboys at home. Actually, both teams need a win as Philly is starting to run away with the NFC East Division. The Cowboys will have running back Ezekiel Elliot for the game as his six game suspension continues to be fought in the courts. That’s good news for the Cowboys who haven’t lost in Washington since 2012. Both offenses will put up some yardage and points, which is why I believe this will be a close one. Washington keeps in close with Kirk Cousins leading the way, but the Cowboys have too powerful of an offense.

Give Me the Cowboys OVER Washington–30-23!!

And finally, your bruised and battered Detroit Lions face the AFC North Division-leading Proud Pittsburgh Steelers later tonight at Ford Field. Last week’s bye couldn’t have come at a better time for the Lions. They’ve been dealing with a plethora of injuries, and they hope the week-off gave them enough time to heal. WR Golden Tate seems ready to play despite a sprained shoulder. The Steelers offense has put up some impressive yards thanks to former Spartan running back Le’Veon Bell, but the offense has struggled mightily inside the red zone. It’s no secret that Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger doesn’t play that well on the road, so that opportunistic Lions defense must create some turnovers to help their offense. Quarterback Matthew Stafford will face a revamped and revived Steel Curtain defense, which is second in the league in team sacks. Stafford has been sacked 17 times already this season. This game might be won in the trenches, and if so, then I have to go with the Black & Gold!

Give Me Proud Pittsbugh OVER the Lions–27-20!!!

That’s the Week 8 edition of Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks on WSGW’s First Day!

