Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks Week 7–“First Day” From October 22, 2017

October 22, 2017

Pat has defied the odds by not picking one game correctly in four straight weeks! That’s a record, and quite impressive when you think about it. Listen to this week’s “Pat’s Perfect Picks” for comedy purposes.

Time now for the most hilarious, and yet still exciting, three minutes in news-talk radio across this great land. That’s right, it’s time for the Week 7 edition of “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks” on WSGW’s First Day!

We deal with plain truths in our everyday lives. Those being taxes, the sun rising in the east and setting in the west, bad new country songs, and my inability to pick one game correctly!

It’s been four weeks since I’ve won a game. I’ve tried picking underdogs, road teams, home teams, teams with my favorite colors, and I’ve even utilized my coin-flipping app!

Whatever I’ve tried has resulted in failure.

I suffered another 0-3 record last week, dropping my overall record to 3-15.

Here is the Week 7 edition of “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks.”

Let’s start with the New York Giants hosting the Seattle Seahawks. The G-Men shocked the football world by getting their first win of the year at Denver. That makes no sense! Who thought the Giants–without their entire starting wide receiving corps–could find ways to score against the stingy Denver defense. They did, and are now back home to face a well-rested Seahawks team who’s coming-off a bye. On paper, you’d think this is Seattle’s game all the way. But they are flying East, and the Giants defense should be able to handle a boring Seattle offense. This one will be closer than the experts think, and will, in fact, serve as my upset special!

Give Me the G-MEN OVER the SEAHAWKS–23-21!

The Los Angeles Chargers have won back-to-back games as they welcome the Broncos to SoCal today. It’s tough to get a read on this game because both teams are impossible to read. Will the Chargers continue their run, or revert to their old, losing ways. Will Denver’s offense wake-up to help its solid defense? Look for the Chargers to utilize former Wisconsin Badger Melvin Gordon a lot today since the Broncos gave-up 148 rushing yards last week. Gordon’s also a receiving threat, as he leads all backs with four TD catches. Denver won their first match-up against the Chargers in Denver back in Week One. But they only won by three points, and the Chargers are playing better football. That’s why they win!

Give Me the Chargers OVER the Broncos–28-27!!

And finally, no Detroit Lions this week which means I have to find another game to select. Let’s go with the Super Bowl rematch between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots. Both teams haven’t played their best this year. The defending champion Patriots have looked vulnerable, especially on the defensive side. The Falcons just aren’t looking right as they lost at home to the Dolphins led by washed-out quarterback Jay Cutler. There have been seven Super Bowl rematches that have taken place the following year, with the champions taking five of those seven games. But working in the Falcons’ favor is that New England has already lost twice at home this season. The Falcons keep it close, but Tom Brady breaks their hearts…again.

Give Me the Patriots OVER the Falcons–31-30!!!

That’s the Week 7 edition of “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks” on WSGW’s First Day!

