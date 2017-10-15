Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks–Week 6 Edition. October 15, 2017

October 15, 2017

Can Pat Johnston finally win a game in this week’s “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks” segment from WSGW’s First Day?

Time now for the most hilarious, and yet still exciting, three minutes in news-talk radio across this great land. That’s right, it’s time for the Week 6 edition of “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks” on WSGW’s First Day!

Well, ladies and gentlemen, this is the longest losing skid in the history of this once proud segment.

For the third consecutive week, I’ve failed to win one game.

I told you the Texans would give the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss.

I was wrong.

I told you the Dallas Cowboys would avenge their playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers, but Aaron Rodgers had other plans.

And I thought the Detroit Lions would find a way to beat the Carolina Panthers. But this was one game where the fourth quarter wasn’t long enough to allow the Lions a chance at another comeback victory.

My record is 3-12. I’m not sure much else has to be said. You can’t sugar coat a 3-12 record.

Not at all.

Could I go on a three week winning streak?

Enough with the dreams. On with the picks.

Here is the Week Six edition of “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks.”

Let’s start with an NFC North battle between the Green Bay Packers and the Vikings in Minnesota. As long as the Packers have Aaron Rodgers, they’ll always have a chance. For the second straight time, Rodgers single-handily broke the hearts of Cowboys time as he led to Pack to an unbelievable comeback victory in the final seconds. Rodgers has dominated NFC North teams of late, going 6-1 while passing 20 touchdowns and one interception. That’s remarkable. The Vikings will put up a fight, but it won’t be enough.

Give Me the Packers OVER the Vikings 27-17!

The Jacksonville Jaguars are suddenly a contender in the AFC. They toyed with the Proud Pittsburgh Steelers, intercepting Pittsburgh quarterback five times en route to a blowout win at Heinz Field. That Jaguar defense is fast and physical. It’s probably the toughest defense the high-flying L.A. Rams offense will face this year. The Rams are second in highest points per average in the league. Young quarterback Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley will present a challenge to the Jags, which makes this an intriguing matchup. I’m going with the home team and the early 1pm start for the Jaguars.

Give Me the Jags OVER the Rams–23-20!!

And finally, your Detroit Lions visit the New Orleans Saints in the Big Easy today. Kickoff is 1pm. The Lions suffered not only a tough loss to Carolina last week, but they suffered more than just a loss. Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata is out for the year with an elbow injury. And quarterback Matthew Stafford’s is hampered with a hurt ankle. The Lions offense is struggling as rookie WR Kenny Golladay’s hamstring injury continues to handcuff Detroit’s ability to stretch the field. The Saints defense is vulnerable, but thee team leans, as always, on Drew Brees’ offense. The Lions defense must make amends for last week’s pitiful performance, and force that Saints offense to commit its first turnover of the year if Detroit’s going to have a chance. This game could go either way. But I’m thinking a 55 yard Matt Prater field goal at the buzzer lifts the Lions to victory.

Give Me the Lions OVER the Saints–27-24!!!

That’s the Week 6 edition of “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks on WSGW’s First Day.

