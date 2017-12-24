Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks–Week 16 Edition–December 24, 2017

December 24, 2017

Here’s the Week 16 installment of “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks” with WSGW’s Pat Johnston from First Day! Pat feels, and sounds, a little bit under the weather thanks to his continued prognosticating slump. Will Pat help or jinx the Lions today with his pick? Give him a listen.

It’s now time for the most exciting, and hilarious, two-plus minutes in news-talk radio across this great land. That’s right, it’s time for the Week 16 edition of “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks” on WSGW’s First Day.

We only have two more weeks remaining in the regular season, and this segment is quickly reaching a merciful end.

As many of you have noted through voice mail or email messages, my perfect picks have been perfectly atrocious this season.

No matter what I tried, I never seemed to gain traction.

The Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks segment hasn’t been as bad as the 2017 Cleveland Browns, but not by much.

However, I did post a surprisingly decent 2-1 record last week.

I told you the Carolina Panthers would find a way to beat Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. They did.

I thought Seattle would find a way to get the job done at home against the L.A. Rams. Yeah, the Rams blew-out the Seahawks 42-7!

But the Detroit Lions helped give me a 2-1 week by beating the Chicago Bears.

My record improves to 19-27, although that depends on what your definition of “improves” really is.

Let’s have a perfect Christmas Eve edition of Pat’s Perfect Picks. And, I’m dedicating this week’s picks to legendary broadcaster, and CMU Chippewa, Dick Enberg. He died over the weekend at the age of 82, and is one of the reasons I decided to get into the broadcasting business.

Here are my picks…

Let’s begin with my upset special of the Day. The Jacksonville Jaguars have been on fire. The Jags defense has led the team throughout the year, but now the offense and Blake Bortles is starting to pick-up its share of the bargain, making the Jaguars a very dangerous team in the AFC. The Jags need to win-out, and either a Steelers or Patriots loss during the next two games, to get a first round bye. At first glance, they should manhandle the 49ers on the road. But for some reason, the Jags defense allows over four yards per rush. Look for Carlos Hyde to have a big day and stun the Jags.

Give me the 49ers OVER the Jaguars–24-20!

The New Orleans Saints host the Atlanta Falcons in a big NFC South contest today. The Saints and Panthers are tied atop the division with Atlanta just a game back. In fact, if Atlanta wins today, and next week against the Panthers, they end up winning the South. Now, while the Falcons are winning, they aren’t winning pretty. I know, a win is a win, but they need to play a near perfect game to beat the Saints in the Superdome. The running back tandem of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara will prove to be too much for the Falcons. The Saints win and clinch a playoff spot.

Give me the Saints OVER the Falcons–28-17!

And finally, your Detroit Lions must win today on the road against the reeling Cincinnati Bungles. Kickoff is 1pm. Now, an Atlanta loss would be huge for the Lions. If Detroit wins-out, and the Falcons lose-out, the Lions could sneak into that last playoff spot. This is a game the Lions should win. The Bungles have given up on the season. Their offense is weak. Their defense is beat-up. In fact. the Bungles have been outscored 67-14 in the past two weeks. I mean, if Andy Dalton out-duels Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, Stafford may just want to consider retirement. These are the games Stafford is the top paid quarterback in the league. He’s supposed to lead the Lions to an easy win. It might not be easy, but the Lions get the win and keep their playoff hopes alive for one more week.

Give me the Lions OVER the Bungles–24-13!!!

That’s the Week 16 edition of “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks on WSGW’s First Day!

