Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks–Week 15 Edition–December 15, 2017

December 15, 2017

It’s now time for the most exciting, and hilarious, two-plus minutes in news-talk radio across this great land. That’s right, it’s time for the Week 15 edition of “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks” on WSGW’s First Day.

Welp.

So much for my hopes of reaching the .500 mark by the end of the year.

I needed a perfect 3-0 Week 14 to have a shot, but instead I turned-in a perfectly awful 0-3!

I sincerely hope you aren’t using me as a guide in your football pools! Or perhaps, on the contrary, you listen for my picks and then do the exact opposite.

If so, then I say, “Huzzah!”

I told you the Rams would beat the Eagles. They didn’t.

I told you the Seahawks would prevail against the Jaguars. They didn’t.

And then, I told you the Buccaneers would sail past your Detroit Lions. They didn’t.

My overall record has fallen to a disgrace 17-26.

It’s not a good record. If Lions head coach Jim Caldwell had that kind of record, I’d be screaming for him to get canned.

But I’m hoping you’re not demanding my ouster. Where else would you get the comedy of my football picks and political points? You have to admit, I’m hilarious without trying to be so!

Let the comedy ensue with my Week 15 picks!

The Green Bay Packers are clinging to their playoff lives as they travel to Carolina to face the Panthers. The Packers might have starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers back in the lineup for the first time since sustaining s broken shoulder in Week 6. Just how productive Rodgers will be is unknown. Certainly there’s got to be some rust issues, but I’m never going to doubt Rodgers after he beat Proud Pittsburgh in Super Bowl 45! Carolina is coming-off its most impressive game of the year by beating Minnesota last week. They won by running the football for 200 yards. They’ll outrun the Packers today, effectively knocking the Pack from the playoffs.

Give me the Panthers OVER the Packers–27-20!

Look, I know there’s a big game between the evil New England Patriots and the Proud Pittsburgh Steeers. As you well know, though, I can’t pick that game. My heart is invested into the Steelers. That means I could never give an impartial take on any Steelers game. Steelers, just beat the Patriots for once. Please!

So, I’ll make a pick in Sunday’s L.A. Rams at Seattle Seahawks game.

Give me the Seahawks OVER the Rams–35-28!!

And finally, your Detroit Lions are in another must-win Saturday as they host the 4-9 Chicago Bears at Ford Field. The Lions proved me wrong last week by escaping Tampa Bay with a three point win. The Lions barely won despite forcing five turnover, which was puzzling. But at least the Lions appear to be going with Theo Riddick as their number one running back. He’s their most dynamic and dependable runner. They may need Riddick a lot today because the Bears will run it right at Detroit’s porous defense with Jordan Howard. But despite a beat-up offensive line, I think the Lions find a way to get it done at home. Maybe it’ll be a carbon copy of their first meeting in Chicago with a last second Matt Prater field goal for the win.

Give me the Lions OVER the Bears 20-17!!!

That’s the Week 15 edition of Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks on WSGW’s First Day!

