Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks–Week 14–“First Day,” December 10, 2017

December 10, 2017

Here’s the Week 14 installment of “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks” from WSGW’s First Day.

It’s now time for the most exciting, and hilarious, two-plus minutes in news-talk radio across this great land. That’s right, it’s time for the Week 14 edition of “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks” on WSGW’s First Day.

Before I provide you with my picks, allow me a moment to address the unnecessary freak-out over last Monday’s Pittsburgh Steelers-Cincinnati Bungles matchup.

It felt like we traveled in a time-warp to the 1980s or 90s, and the fans seemed to like it.

Of course, seeing Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier carted away with what could most likely be a career-ending spinal cord injury was sobering. The strange part was that his injury didn’t come from an egregious hit. But his injury set bad tone for ESPN announcers Sean McDonough and John Gruden.

It set a bad tone because they overreacted on every hit, which led many in the national media to overreact for the following five days.

And thanks to that overreaction, we just learned the league has an arbitrary system for levying fines and suspensions. The NFL got pressured to fine or suspend players from that Monday game, and that accomplished was more frustration and confusion.

Ladies and gentlemen, football is football. It’s a violent game. It’s an American game.

Unlike decades ago where head injury information was suppressed by the league, players today understand the risks. They still play because they love the game, and the money is good.

The money is good because people are watching. Even with a little drop in ratings in the last few years, NFL football is still king.

We know that to be true today since last Monday’s game garnered a rating that was 30% higher than last year’s Week 13 Monday night game.

The fans love it when football is football. I’ve said that before, and I’ll continue to say it forever. Because it’s true.

Now, here’s a brief review on last week’s picks.

I told you the Seahawks would take-it-to-the-Eagles, and they did! The Vikings once again hit me in the gut after they beat the Falcons. When will I start to believe in the Minnesota Vikings? And I correctly predicted that it would be a long day for the Detroit Lions in Baltimore.

My overall record is 17-23 with four weeks left in the season. All I have to do is post back-to-back perfect weeks, and I’m back to the .500 mark!

Sounds easy enough, I think.

Here is the Week 14 edition of “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks” on WSGW’s First Day.

The Philadelphia Eagles finally suffered their second loss of the year to Seattle. Now, they play out West again against the upstart L.A. Rams. This is a brutal stretch for the Eagles, who I think is the NFC’s best team. That’s why I’m picking the Rams to win today.

Give me the Rams OVER the Eagles-28-24

Seattle hits the road to battle the gritty Jacksonville Jaguars. It’s going to be a grind for both teams. So, I’ve got to pick the team with the better quarterback, and Russell Wilson is by far this year’s MVP.

Give me the Seahawks OVER the Jaguars 21-12!!

And finally, your floundering Detroit Lions also travel to sunny Florida for an afternoon meeting against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I don’t know about you, but I still wish the Buccaneers wore those creamsicle uniforms. The 6-6 Lions need this win to keep their fading playoff hope alive. It appears injured quarterback Matthew Stafford will play. The Bucs are not a good football team, and if this game were played back in September or October, I’d pick Detroit hands-down. But the Lions defense is abysmal. That defense allowed Joe Flacco and the Ravens to run all over them last week. Joe Flacco! It’s time to start planning for next year.

Give me the Buccaneers OVER the Lions–28-23!!!

That’s the Week 14 edition of “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks” on WSGW’s First Day.