Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks–Week 13 Edition, December 3, 2017

December 3, 2017

Here’s the Week 13 edition of Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks” from today’s First Day show. We’re approaching the final quarter of the season, and Pat’s got to live-up to this segment’s name if he hopes to reach the .500 mark! How does he feel about today’s Lions-Ravens match-up? Go ahead and listen!

It’s now time for the most exciting, and hilarious, two-plus minutes in news-talk radio across this great land. That’s right, it’s time for “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks on WSGW’s First Day

As we near the final quarter of the 2017 season, any hope of reaching the .500 mark is fading in the distance.

I picked the Detroit Lions to prevail against the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving Day. Naturally, the Lions of old returned in grand fashion, and ruined their fans’ Thanksgiving appetites.

I then picked Kansas City to best Buffalo, but the Chiefs have turned back into the Chefs and lost.

However, I correctly picked the Rams over the Saints, and the Ravens over the Texans.

My record is now 15-22. Seven games below .500. It’s going to take a near miracle for me to reestablish at least some kind respectability!

Challenging? Yes.

Impossible?

No!

It begins now, ladies and gentlemen.

Here is the Week 13 edition of “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks!”

We begin in Seattle where the Seahawks host the NFC’s best team, the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles later tonight. Easily this year’s surprise team, the Eagles have simply dominated their opposition. Carson Wentz has shocked this broadcaster with his stellar quarterback play this year. He looks like the real deal, and so do the Eagles. That’s why I’m picking against them today! The Eagles are due for a loss, and the Seahawks need a win to stay ahead in Wild Card race. Russell Wilson finds a way to get the win at home.

Give Me the Seahawks OVER the Eagles–31-28!

The aforementioned Minnesota Vikings will try to make it eight straight wins today when they visit the Atlanta Falcons. The Vikings are playing solid football, plain and simple. Case Keenum is suddenly formidable under center, which makes the Vikings a tough team to face since they already have one of the league’s best defenses. The Falcons have won three straight after a slow start, but getting their fourth in a row won’t be easy. This is a pick ’em kind of game. So, let’s go with a late Falcons field goal.

Give me the Falcons OVER the Vikings 24-21!!

And finally, your Detroit Lions will fight for their playoff lives today when the take on the Ravens in Baltimore. The Ravens and Lions have identical 6-5 records. Whoever wins keeps their playoff hopes alive. Whoever loses begins making offseason plans. The Lions defense has been an utter disappointment, especially the lackluster pass rush. The good news for the Lions is they face an equally incompetent Ravens offense. That match-up could be a draw. The Ravens defense is really good, especially their pass defense. That’s bad news for the Lions passing game, which could be hampered somewhat by a banged-up offensive line. Quarterback Matthew Stafford’s also nursing a hurt ankle. The Ravens rush defense isn’t that good, but the Lions running attack is atrocious. I expect the Lions to keep the game close, but the Ravens get by with a late Justin Tucker field goal.

Give me the Ravens OVER the Lions–20-17!!!

That’s the Week 13 edition of “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks” on WSGW’s First Day.

