Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks–Week 11 Edition. November 19, 2017

Here’s the Week 11 edition of “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks” on WSGW’s First Day. I returned to form last week, going 1-2 with the Detroit Lions saving me from another disaster. Let’s see if I can shock the world with a perfect Week 11. And I’m counting on the Lions, again.

Time now for the most hilarious, and yet still exciting, three minutes in news-talk radio across this great land. That’s right, it’s time for the Week 11 edition of “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks” on WSGW’s First Day!

So much for “hitting my stride.”

After a couple of fine weeks in which I recorded a decent 5-1 record, I returned to my regular mid-season malaise with a paltry 2-1 record in Week 10.

Thankfully, your Detroit Lions saved me from another football prognosticating folly!

I picked the Buffalo Bills to remain undefeated at home and snap the New Orleans Saints’ seven game winning streak. Yeah, the Saints only won that game 47-10!

Washington being at home against the Minnesota Vikings seemed like a no-brainer, but surprisingly it was the Vikings offense which outplayed Washington’s Kirk Cousins to walk away with a victory. When will I learn? Never trust a Spartan!

But I picked the Lions to breeze to an easy win over the hapless Cleveland Browns. Yes, the Lions won by two touchdowns, but they didn’t look all that good doing it.

My overall record this season is…11-17.

Right. I’m not all that happy about either.

A perfect week would go a long way in trying to achieve my goal of reaching the .500 mark.

Then, let’s get it done!

Here’s the Week 11 edition of “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks” on WSGW’s First Day!

Let’s begin with those Minnesota Vikings, who lead the NFC North division with a 7-2 record. The Vikes boast one of the best defenses, and are winning with Case Keenum as their quarterback. They’re facing the upstart L.A. Rams who also sport a 7-2 record. This is a big week for the Vikings. If they win today, and Thanksgiving against the Lions, the Vikings could be well on their way to a division title. But the Rams not only have an explosive offense, they also have a tough defense. Sean McVay should win Coach Of The Year, by far, and he’ll back it up with a big win today.

Give Me the Rams OVER the Vikings 27-27!

We’ll stick with the NFC this week because the conference has some great games, including this one. The equally surprising Philadelphia Eagles take their 8-1 record on the road to battle their division rival Dallas Cowboys. If Philly wins today, they will have a firm grip on the NFC East. The Cowboys are again without their best offensive player in running back Ezekiel Elliot, and their left tackle Tryon Smith. That’s too much for Dallas to overcome against an Eagles team that’s been on fire. I expect this to be Philly’s statement game.

Give Me the Eagles OVER The Cowboys–31-17!!

And finally, your Detroit Lions visit the Chicago Bears on the road today. Kickoff is 1pm. The Lions can’t afford to regress back to the .500 mark. If they plan on making a run for the division, they have to win today and Thanksgiving Day against the Vikings. On paper, the Lions are the better team. Yes, the Bears tend to play better at home, but the Lions have the better quarterback, better receivers, and T.J. Lang is back on the offensive line. The Bears defense is ranked 29th, so look for quarterback Matthew Stafford to have a nice day. Chicago will have no answer for receivers Golden Tate, Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr., and yes, Eric Ebron. The Lions defense will look to make amends for last week’s disappointing performance against the Browns. The Lions are ready to make a run starting today.

Give Me the Lions OVER the Bears–28-17!!!

That’s the Week 11 edition of “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks” on WSGW’s First Day!

