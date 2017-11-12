Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks–Week 10 Edition, November 12, 2017

November 12, 2017

Here’s the Week 10 edition of “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks” from this morning’s First Day on WSGW! Pat is 5-1 during the last two weeks. Is this the beginning of a new trend as we enter the second half of the season? Pat hopes so. And so do the Lions, since Pat has them winning another easy one!

Time now for the most hilarious, and yet still exciting, three minutes in news-talk radio across this great land. That’s right, it’s time for the Week 10 edition of “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks” on WSGW’s First Day!

It took half a season, but I think I’m starting to hit my stride.

I posted an unblemished record two weeks ago for the first time this year. And while I couldn’t make it two straight weeks of perfection, I still finished 2-1 for Week Nine.

I truly believed the Falcons would start playing football against the Carolina Panthers last Saturday, but the a championship loss hangover still continues for Atlanta.

However, I nailed the Cowboys-Chiefs game as I told you that Big D would find a way to win. They did. And I said Detroit Lions’ fans wouldn’t have to worry about their Monday Night showdown against a weak Green Bay Packers team! The Lions actually didn’t let me, and you, down.

My season record improves to 10-17. Hey, that’s an improvement from where I stood just a few weeks ago.

Let’s keep the winning going!

Here’s the Week 10 edition of “Pat’s Perfect Picks” on WSGW’s First Day!

The Buffalo Bills treated me well back in Week Eight when I picked them to stun the Raiders. Today, the Bills host the upstart New Orleans Saints, who’ve won six straight. These aren’t your father’s Saints either. Yes, they still have Drew Brees who’s thrown 13 touchdowns versus four interceptions. But these Saints have a running game, which isn’t usually the norm for dome teams. The Saints also have a much-improved defense that’s helped them big time during this winning streak. That being said, the Saints are due for a loss, and it’s never easy playing in Buffalo. The Bills are 4-0 at home, winning by an average of 10-points.

Give Me the Bills OVER the Saints–35-27!

Look, I understand the Minnesota have one of the best defenses in football. I understand the Washington Redskins are beat-up on the offensive line. I understand Washington’s running game is essentially absent. But how can I ignore Washington’s ability to comeback and beat the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle last week? It shows that Washington is a gritty team led by its quarterback, former Spartan Kirk Cousins. And if you’re asking me to pick between Cousins or Case Keenum, I’m going with Cousins at home. Watch Kai Forbath kick the game-winning field goal as time expires.

Give Me Washington OVER The Vikings–23-21!!!

And finally, your Detroit Lions return home with a 4-4 record to play the Mistake By The Lake otherwise known as the 0-8 Cleveland Browns. The Lions shouldn’t take this Browns team lightly because they have given some teams a tough time. The Browns defense has some playmakers, and they give up just under three yards per rush. That’s not good for a struggling Lions running game. It’s also not good for the Lions that offensive lineman T.J. Lang is out with a concussion. The Lions, though, did receive some good news. Left tackle Taylor Decker is expected to make his first start of the year, and quarterback Matthew Stafford is rejoicing. Plus, receiver Kenny Golloday might possibly make it back from injury, too. If so, the Browns don’t have a chance. Besides, the Browns’ mascot is an elf. An elf!

Give Me the Lions OVER the Browns–31-14!!!

That’s the Week 10 installment of “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks” on WSGW’s First Day!

