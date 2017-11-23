Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks–Thanksgiving 2017 Edition

November, 23, 2017

It’s Thanksgiving in Michigan, which means we’ve got Detroit Lions football today. Even better, today’s Lions-Vikings match-up is huge if the Lions hope to challenge for the NFC North Division. Here’s a special “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks–Thanksgiving Edition” segment as you heard on WSGW’s Morning Team Show. Dave Maurer contributes with his pick as well!

Time now for the most hilarious, and yet still exciting, three minutes in news-talk radio across this great land. That’s right, it’s time for the Thanksgiving 2017 Edition of “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks” on WSGW’s First Day!

I told you last Sunday that the Minnesota Vikings would suffer a humbling defeat to the L.A. Rams. Sadly, the Vikings had other ideas!

However, I correctly told you the Philadelphia Eagles would embarrass the always embarrassing Dallas Cowboys.

Then, the Lions helped me post a 2-1 record after prevailing on the road against the Chicago Bears!

My overall record improves (it has nowhere else to go but improve!) to a 13-20 mark! Yes, no one will confuse me with Nostradamus, but believe it or not, I’m slowing getting better.

The best part about today’s game is that I get to pick another Detroit Lions game. Let’s get to it!

Here’s the Thanksgiving Edition of “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks!”

Like I’ve done in the past, I’m just picking the Lions game. Frankly, the other games are boring.

The Cowboys host the Chargers, although it’ll be awesome watching Dallas fans cry after the Chargers dispose of the Cowboys in easy fashion.

The other game features Washington hosting the 2-8 New York Giants. I’m going to refrain from watching that game because it could be bad for my health.

That leaves us with your Detroit Lions hosting the NFC North division-leading Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field today. This is easily the best game of the day. The 6-4 Lions have won three straight, and need a win, not just to keep pace in the Wild Card race, but to keep pace with the Vikings!

Minnesota enters today’s game riding a six game winning streak to own a 7-2 record. The Vikings have one of the best defenses in football, ranked fifth in the league. But even more surprising is the play of backup quarterback Case Keenum. After a rough start, Keenum has been solid enough to make Minnesota a top ten offense.

Now, the Lions already beat the Vikings on the road back in Week Four. It’s always difficult to win on the road, but the Lions have done that against the Vikes. If they win today, not only will Detroit get within a game of the Vikings, but they will own the tiebreak by beating Minnesota twice this year.

This could be an ugly game at times, which means it comes down to quarterback play. If that holds true, do you really think I’m going to pick Case Keenum over Matthew Stafford? Stafford is carrying the Lions on his back, and that won’t change today. Add-in a boisterous home crowd, and more turnovers forced by an opportunistic defense, and you’ve got a Lions victory.

Give Me the Lions OVER the Vikings 24-17!!!

That’s the special Thanksgiving Day edition of Pat’s Perfect Picks on WSGW!

