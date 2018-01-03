Pat’s Closing 2017 Message–“Pat Political Point”–December 31, 2017

January 3, 2018

Here’s Pat Johnston’s closing message for 2017 from last Sunday’s “Pat Political Point” segment from WSGW’s First Day. Pat talks about accepting people who share different ideas, and thanks the listeners for helping him during a difficult year. You can listen below, and we’ve provided a rough transcript after the sound clip.

Well, we’ve made it through another year, ladies and gentlemen.

I’d like to thank you for not only tuning into this show each and every Sunday morning, but for listening to WSGW.

We all take local radio for granted until it’s gone.

The one part I love about WSGW is we have the resources to staff a local news department. News Director Ann Williams, along with Michael Percha, John Hall, and Bill Hewitt, work long hours on letting you know what’s happening throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region.

You know, it’s important to know what’s happening on a national level, no doubt.

But we shine a light on what local governments are up to, so you know what’s happening on a local level.

After all, what happens with your local and state government usually has a more immediate impact on your life than on the national level.

Plus, we always have a live person, in studio, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, on WSGW 790AM. There aren’t many stations that can make a similar claim. So, whenever we have traffic or breaking weather info, we have someone in the studio to give you those updates!

That’s cool. And that’s what radio is all about.

We’ve also made it through another year on First Day.

It’s hard to believe that I’m beginning my ninth year hosting this show.

It seems like yesterday that I was sitting in the news room and Jason Fortier sat in the captain’s chair.

I remember Jason gave me one piece of advice as he left: Make the show your own. Don’t follow exactly what I do. Put your stamp on it.

I know I’ve lost listeners, kept many of you, and maybe even gained a few listeners throughout the years. And for that, I say, “Thank you.”

All I’ve tried to do is continue to bring some of what you expect from WSGW: High integrity, highly informational, and highly entertaining.

I hope Michael Percha and I are doing a good job providing you with important information, but I hope it comes across to you that we’re having fun, too.

That’s why we give you ridiculous puns, banter, our music picks, movie trivia, and whatnot.

But I also want to stress that what I say is strictly opinion, and my opinion only.

I’ve noticed more emails from you, the listener, this past year than I had received in the previous seven years.

Naturally, the highly division political times we’re living in have something to do with that.

I’ve received loads of comments and phone calls after my political points, but this year those comments seemed to double. However, I started to receive more commentary in support of what I said than ever before.

Thank you, President Trump.

Yet, I received an email from a listener who said that I should only give facts and not opinions.

Well, you see, that is my job: to give my opinion.

Just like Charlie Rood and Art Lewis, my job is to take the news, and then give my own personal take on the news.

Perhaps some of you say it’s not factual because you haven’t heard the opinion before, and that’s fine.

Instead of hating it, listen, and then deconstruct my arguments by emailing me. Tell me where or why you believe I’m wrong, and then we can begin a dialogue.

Art Lewis told me the other day that a listener asked how he can stand “that Pat Johnston.”

Now, I’ve received calls from listeners through the years, asking how in the world do I stand Art or Charlie.

Art told that listener exactly what I tell listeners: It’s easy to stand Art and Charlie. They’re nice people and I like talking with them.

Yes, they’re disastrously wrong when it comes to politics, of course!

But we’re all friends, here. This is our family away from family. We get along just fine, and talk about a range of other subjects, too.

And that’s another thing I love about WSGW: We share and debate different political ideas without being punished.

We don’t accept snowflakes here!.

Finally, I said this is my family away from home because the staff here played a supportive role for me and my wife, Dr. Heather.

If you listened to the show this year, you learned that Heather was diagnosed with breast cancer.

After a number of tests, one surgery, several rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, Heather is returning back to her old self. Well, she would be her old self right now if I didn’t give her my cold!

I have to admit there was a moment of doubt after you learn the person you love has cancer.

But that was immediately replaced with the realization that cancer was the one in trouble. I knew Heather’s determination would defeat cancer, and also get her through those painful treatments.

Thank you for putting up with me, Dr. Heather. I tried to hold up my end of the bargain, and I hope I made you as proud as you made me. Now, get back to work on that backyard garden next spring. I’ll admit, it got the best of me last year!

Dave Maurer, Charlie, Art, Michael, Ann Williams, and everyone else at the station, assisted me in a number of ways during this trying time. Thank you, guys. Your support and encouragement helped me greatly this year.

And let me thank you, the listener, for your kind messages while Dr. Heather and I faced this challenge.

Happy New Year!

