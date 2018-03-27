Pat Political Point–Michigan Radical GOP Opens New Front Against Working Michiganders–March 25, 2018

March 25, 2018

Listen to this week’s “Pat Political Point” from WSGW’s First Day. Michigan’s radical right wing legislature has declared another new battle against hard-working, average Michiganders by trying to set work requirements for Healthy Michigan recipients.

It’s long been known how the right-wing state legislature loves throwing red meat to its out-of-touch, rich, elite base by attacking average, everyday Americans.

They unveil bills requiring drug testing requirements for those on welfare. The argument is that all Michiganders deserve to know their tax dollars aren’t being used for drugs. That’s because, of course, only welfare recipients use drugs. Don’t you dare ever assume our “hard-working” lawmakers use their tax-payer funded salaries on drugs!

And they passed the drug testing law knowing it was nothing but a waste of resources since the program failed to catch one welfare recipient who tested positive for drugs in a one-year pilot program!

Wait! You mean to tell me so-called fiscal conservatives are willing to waste money on stupid ideas?

No way!

But wait.

There’s more.

They’re back with another such bill.

It’s long been known the right loathes Obamacare.

One part of Obamacare that turned-out to be a huge success was the Medicaid expansion.

Governor Rick Snyder’s been a huge failure, but a bright spot of his tenure is definitely his fight to accept the Medicaid Expansion under Obamacare.

The expansion passed in 2013, giving basic health care to people earning around $16,000, or over $34,000 for a family of four. The program, called Healthy Michigan has been a noteworthy success, with over 672,000 Michiganders insured.

A healthier society equals a healthier workforce. It makes people better workers, which in turn helps them make money so they can become better customers.

I know I’m channeling my inner-Jimmy Stewart from It’s A Wonderful Life, but giving poor and working Michiganders health insurance care helps all of us.

The University of Michigan released a study showing almost half who enrolled in the Healthy Michigan program ended up getting jobs. And the program helped cover another 11% who can’t work due to physical or mental health reasons.

And is it a reach to say that thanks to the Healthy Michigan program, our state’s unemployment rate dropped?

Think about it.

A healthier workforce shows up for work, make money, and shop.

The Healthy Michigan program is a ringing success, for Michigan and her people.

But that drives the radical right-wing leadership in Lansing absolutely insane.

They believe that only lazy people use Medicaid. And unlike the rich or corporations who bribe…I’m sorry…influence these “hard-working” legislators, the middle and poor classes really can’t afford lobbyists to fight on their behalf.

Republican state Senator Mike Shirley from rural Jackson County has picked-up the torch of oppressed 1%, and has declared war on average Michiganders.

He’s introduced a bill that would require Medicaid recipients to work at least 29 hours per week. Why not 31 hours? Why not 20 hours? Seems like a BS arbitrary number.

Yes, some would receive exemptions for various health reasons, but make no mistake: This is just another way to misuse government resources against her people.

It’s a basic tenet of the radical right wing in this country: Don’t use government to help people, like the Healthy Michigan program. No, use government to attack those who can’t buy politicians to enrich their pocketbooks.

The bill also would create a department, or something, that would randomly audit Medicaid recipients to see if they are working.

Wait a second.

The radical, right-wing Republican legislature in Michigan wants to create another beauracracy to spy on hard-working, or unhealthy Michiganders???

And who says government doesn’t create jobs!

Senator Shirley’s bill is getting the backing from the radical Michigan Chamber Of Commerce.

Chamber President Rich Studley calls the Healthy Michigan program “out of control.”

Yes, giving people basic health care to help them become functioning and contributing members to society is what Rich Studley describes as “out of control.”

That the state’s Chamber of Commerce is headed by Rich Studley is a stinging indictment of what that organization should be about.

Because a guy like the Stud-meister should have a basic understanding that healthier people equals a better economy.

And the Stud-meister should also know that the Michigan Information and Research Service issued a report this week saying it costs Michigan more money to kick them off Medicaid rather than keeping them on it!

These are facts.

But the radical right relies on emotion, hatred, and fear rather than using sound logic and reasoning.

Because if they did rely on that sound logic and reasoning, they’d realize that by attacking the Healthy Michigan program, they are attacking all of us.

That’s what happens when you allow Rich Studley, Betsy DeVos, and other rich, out-of-touch, and elite radicals to run our government.

I’m reminded of a scene in The Aviator when Kathryn Hepburn’s family tells Howard Hughes that don’t talk or worry about money.

Hughes responds, “That’s because you have it.”

It’s time we stop those who have it from hurting our friends and family members.

It’s time we make government work for us, not against us.

