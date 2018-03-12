Pat Political Point–Keeping It Real–March 11, 2018

March 11, 2018

Listen to this week’s “Pat Political Point” from WSGW’s First Day. It’s time to keep things real about jobs, trade, and the bipartisan effort to give Big Banks even MORE power!

**********************************************************************

If there’s anything I hope you get from me, it’s that I keep it real.

Yes, I’m a liberal-progressive. You can blame John and Robert Kennedy, Martin Luther King, and my parents for persuading me to that side of the political spectrum.

But that doesn’t mean I’m a reflexive tribalist, who backs my side no matter what.

As you’ll hear in about two minutes, I’m going to lay into the Democrats, including Michigan Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters.

So, let me keep it real when it comes to jobs and the economy.

The Department of Labor reported 313,000 jobs were created in February. That’s a remarkable number not seen since July of 2016.

Of course, you can’t blame President Trump for taking credit. What president wouldn’t take credit?

And let’s keep it real my fellow liberals. If the jobs report said 313 jobs were created, we’d jump all over him, right?

But let’s also keep it real, my fellow conservatives.

The Labor Department said last month’s jobs numbers were the highest since July of 2016.

Who was president in 2016?

And we’ve experienced job gains for 87 straight months.

Who was president for most of those months?

And remember, those jobs were created after conservatives said raising taxes on the rich, and passing Obamacare, would destroy the economy.

It’s not Donald Trump walked into the Great Recession like President Obama did.

Keep it real.

Which leads me to Trump’s tariffs.

I criticized for Trump on his tariff proposal, which he sorta followed through on this week.

I jumped-on Trump on this issue because it was done in haste, and anger due to the daily bad news hitting his administration. Plus, he failed to realize important allies like Canada sent most of our steel and aluminum imports.

Unsurprisingly, the business community got to Trump, and he exempted Canada and Mexico from his tariff.

Now, I’m not against tariffs, per se. It’s one of the very few points Trump and I sometimes see eye-to-eye.

Which is why Trump’s tariff announcement confounded the right and left.

There were progressives and Democrats who gave tepid support to the tariff. But many Republicans blasted Trump since there hasn’t been an unfair trade deal they never supported.

Remember, multinational corporations love these trade deals! And those corporations give lots of money to…politicians.

Trump’s tariff could play well in a western Pennsylvania district which is featuring a special election. But in a twist of cognitive dissonance, Trump is telling voters in that district to back the Republican…who believes in “free trade?”

I thought Republicans wanted government out of the way?

And as Reuters reports, while Trump’s tariff could allow some companies to hire more workers, there will be losers.

Reuters highlights how a 25% tariff could hurt a foreign own steel company in Pennsylvania, costing 12-hundred jobs.

Trump’s tariff isn’t as black and white as it seems.

And if I were Rush Limbaugh, who suddenly sounds like a Bernie Sanders socialist Democrat on trade, I’d keep that little fact in mind before reflexively backing anything Trump does!

Let’s keep it real.

Which brings me to my final issue that I’m keeping real.

Thanks to non-stop absurd news we’re following daily, many failed to notice how the 17 Senate Democrats chose to work with Republicans AND Donald Trump to strengthen an already behemoth Swamp!

These 17 Democrats (including Michigan’s Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters!) voted with the right wing majority to strip-away major portions of the Dodd-Frank bill to the pleasure of the Big Wall Street Banksters.

I mean, Democrats and Republicans can’t agree on most major issues of the day, except when it comes to deregulating the Wall Street Banksters!

Oh, they can’t wait to become “bipartisan” to help their major donors!

The bill ostensibly helps small community banks hurt by Dodd-Frank’s regulations.

It changes Dodd-Frank’s “Too Big To Fail” value at which banks must face regulatory oversight from $50 billion to $250 Billion!

Sure, I could concede that maybe $50 billion was too low. But $250 billion?!?!

Countywide Financial’s value was $200 billion when it destroyed the mortgage market!

About 25 of the 40 largest banks in the country would not be subject to any scrutiny.

So, about this bill being all about the small community banks..

Whatever!

Even more, Democrats didn’t even push to ensure the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau had the muscle to protect Americans from predatory lenders–another major lobbying group!

Democrats like Michigan Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow ought to face a fierce primary face for selling-out the American people to those who bribe them–I’m sorry, buy influence for them.

This encapsulates why Democrats lose elections, and why most “red state” Democrats will end up losing their jobs this fall.

You have to show the American people how you fight for THEM.

Instead you’re fighting for the banking lobbyists.

That’s the Swamp. And you, Senator Peters and Senator Stabenow, just added to it.

Congratulations on selling-out the American people to the bankster lobbyists!

Some “Resistance.”

That’s keeping it real!

pat@wsgw.com

Click here to return to the First Day page.

Click here to view “Pat Political Point” archive page.