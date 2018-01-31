Pat Political Point–January 28, 2018–Tossing & Twisting

January 28, 2018

The “Pat Political Point” from WSGW’s First Day. Pat Johnston is amazed at how suddenly Republicans have changed their minds regarding “moral values.”

A recent Quinnipiac Poll found 67% of Americans do not find President Donald Trump a good role model for children.

Quinnipiac says “every party, gender, education, age and racial group” all say Trump isn’t someone they want their child to be.

Except for Republicans.

The poll shows that 72% of Republicans sincerely believe Donald Trump is someone they want their kids to emulate.

If you believe this poll is an outlier, I have another.

A Gallup poll says only 28% of the country is satisfied with the country’s moral and ethical climate. However, Republicans believe the moral and ethical climate has improved from 22% in 2017 to 31% today.

Someone like me reads those numbers and is, quite honestly, befuddled.

For most of my life, I’ve been told conservatives hold an uncompromising viewpoints on what they consider true morality.

Former president Barack Obama presented a conundrum for Christian conservatives. While they attempted to paint Obama as an ultra-Liberal (I wish!), they couldn’t make a dent in the Obama Family image.

President Obama never had any marriage scandals. He didn’t have any affairs. He and First Lady Michelle Obama appeared to have raised two good kids.

Yet according to that Gallup poll, Republican voter confidence in the country’s moral and ethical climate went from 38% in 2008 down to 19% in 2013.

And now, it’s back up 31%.

Why?

This past week, Reverend Franklin Graham (son of famous evangelical Reverend Billy Graham) revealed a noteworthy truth about so-called morality voters.

Graham appeared on CNN to defend President Trump’s numerous allegations of adultery, including one where he allegedly paid-off a porn star to keep her quiet. The porn star once revealed in an interview that she had a relationship with Trump while Melania Trump had just given birth to their son, Barron.

As Jesus said, always believe in the power of rationalization! I don’t think he actually said that, but Franklin Graham certainly believes in it.

To Graham–the same man who accused President Obama of not being a Christian–Trump has changed drastically from age 60 to age 71.

Can you imagine the outcry from white Christian conservatives if Obama had three different wives, and children with all three different women?

What a charlatan Franklin Graham is, and never underestimate the power of nepotism.

The white evangelical movement followed Graham and his friends as 81% threw their support to Trump.

Moral values in a candidate no longer matter. Only finding ways to stop gay marriage (which Jesus never addressed), transgender persons from entering bathrooms (not mentioned by Jesus), and reproductive and contraception rights (also never addressed by Jesus), is what the movement is all about.

Moral values matter in a candidate?

You know better.

If that were true, can’t we point to Dr. Martin Luther King as a man who lived and died by his Christian values? We could even point to Reverend William Barber in North Carolina, who is right now using his Christian beliefs to give voice to the voiceless.

Because I haven’t figured out what are true Christian values.

Someday, someone will have to explain how making it harder for black folks to vote is a Christian value. They’ll have to explain how restricting quality health care to all Americans is a Christian value. They’ll have to explain how marginalizing gay and transgender rights is a Christian value. They’ll have to explain how enriching corporations and the Top 1% (which also happens to include Donald Trump) is a Christian value. They’ll have to explain how weakening environmental protections to benefit the rich at the expense of the other 99% is a Christian value. They’ll have to tell me how causing and then covering up the Flint Water Crisis was a shining example of Christian values.

And they’ll have to explain to me how Donald Trump–a man who defended neo-Nazis and attacked Gold Star families–is the perfect example of what it means to be a true Christian.

Maybe they can do it.

But they’ll end up like twisted like pretzels when they’re finished.

They already have in many ways.

