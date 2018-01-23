Pat Political Point–From “First Day” on January 21, 2018–The Shell Game

January 21, 2018

A few corporations are saying Happy Days Are Here Again thanks to the GOP Tax Scam Bill. But in reality, the majority of America are experiencing a shell game that won’t benefit them. Listen to more in this week’s “Pat Political Point” from WSGW’s First Day.

Walmart, Comcast, AT&T, and Apple say thanks to the GOP Tax Scam Bill, they are expanding their businesses in the U.S. Not only that, but these companies will provide their workers with higher wages and bonuses.

President Trump and the GOP are touting their tax scam as the reason these corporations have made these grand announcements.

Sounds to great to be true, but it’s a shell game.

Yes, it’s great news Walmart employees are getting $11 an hour and improved family leave benefits. But Walmart was already heading that way since 18 states increased their minimum wages.

Remember, it was just a couple of years ago that minimum wage increases would destroy the American economy.

Plus, Walmart had to raise its pay since Costco and Target already raised their wages. It’s almost as if market forces and competition actually drove Walmart to pay its workers more money than the tax scam bill.

It’s also noteworthy that on the same day Walmart announced its wage hikes, it announced 63 Sam’s Club stores were closing throughout the country.

Look, the corporate tax cut is saving corporations billions, and it’s only costing them a fraction of those savings to hand-out some one-time bonuses.

Analysts also say that thanks to low unemployment (again, thanks Obama), wages had nowhere to go but higher.

I heard Rush Limbaugh celebrate that Trump is bringing Apple back to the U.S.

As I noted in my Daily Pat Political Point this week, Apple has said no such thing. We have nothing written in stone other than their going to pay a $38 billion repatriation tax for hoarding profits overseas.

To put it bluntly, Apple won its war with the United States. The I-Phone maker outlasted the government and was rewarded with lower taxes for keeping its money in foreign places.

Can we also ask if Apple plans to make its I-Phones here?

No?

Oh, so Apple’s still counting on cheap overseas labor to make its phones.

The shell game is being played beautifully by the donor class.

We’re following the Kansas model: Massive tax breaks for corporations and rich people. Then, once tax revenues begin to dry-up, we’ll be asked to sacrifice by accepting cuts to Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, education, and infrastructure.

A recent Bankrate survey found that only 39% of Americans have enough savings to cover a $1000 setback.

A sudden house emergency. A major illness. An out of the blue layoff or firing.

As I’ve always said, you’re only as good as your current job.

Perhaps that’s why a strong safety net and infrastructure investment isn’t such insane idea.

President Trump has shut down the government due to his administration’s overt fight limiting immigrants from countries featuring black or brown people. (Update: Congress voted to reopen the government for three weeks.)

He’s perplexed why nicer, whiter countries like Norway just aren’t coming to America.

Well, why would Norwegians come here?

The Migration Policy Institute reports Norwegian immigration to the U.S. has dropped steadily in the past five decades.

That’s because Noway is the happiest place to live, with universal health care for all citizens, higher life expectancy than the U.S., low infant mortality rates, and free college.

Don’t you ever find it strange whenever right wing activists complain about the failures of socialism, they conveniently ignore Norway?

Instead we’re doubling down on trickle down. We’re doubling-down on redistributing more wealth to the wealthy. We’re doubling-down with a President who settled for $25 million after his fake university faced fraud charges.

Think about that.

A major political party has put all its eggs in the basket with a guy who defrauded thousands of students. Some would call that illegal activity.

Some would maybe call Trump…an illegal.

Ask those workers from that Carrier plant in Indiana how much their willing to throw their Trust in Trump.

If you recall, Trump touted his so-called business acumen for saving hundreds of jobs at that Carrier plant, and prevented the company from shipping jobs to Mexico.

Then President-elect Trump, and then Governor Mike Pence, worked out a deal with Carrier, showering it with $7 million in tax breaks.

But it was a ruse.

Now, 244 workers are out of jobs.

One of those workers, Renee Elliot, told NBC News:

“We all voted for him. We just thought he was going to protect our jobs. It sounded really good. And then, boom.”

Elliot is understandably worried, saying it’s terrifying to be one paycheck away from being homeless.

So, why would a Norwegian want to live in the U.S.?

There’s nothing guaranteeing a company will stay no matter how little in taxes they pay. As long as Americans are unwilling to work for peanuts, corporations will always go there.

And somehow, someway, without the rich paying less in taxes, we’re going to have money to pay for infrastructure?

We’re somehow, someway, going to have money to pay for education?

Yet, somehow, someway, we still have money to keep fighting wars overseas.

Trump officials have indicated we’re staying in Afghanistan and that we’re staying indefinitely in Syria.

As Renee Elliot, that former Carrier worker said, everything sounded really good. “And then, boom.”

pat@wsgw.com