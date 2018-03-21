Pat Political Point–Don’t Be Mad at Millennials, Boomers.–March 18, 2018

March 18, 2018

The Pat Political Point from Sunday’s First Day show. An retired teacher writes a belittling and “know-it-all” letter to today’s students fighting for gun control. If the older generations, like the Baby Boom generation, actually “knew it all,” we’d all be in better shape, right?

****************************************************************

A message to my Baby Boomer friends:

Please, step aside.

Your contributions, or lack thereof, are no longer needed.

I say that because I came across another angry, condescending, and self-righteous Boomer screed with the purpose of spreading wisdom to those Millennial and Generation Z Americans.

You see, Boomers thrive on sharing their self-perceived grand knowledge to younger generations while refusing to realize they are to blame for the current shape of society.

High school and college students joined in a mass, country-wide walkout to mark the one-month anniversary of the latest school shooting massacre in Parkland, Florida.

Rather than applaud these young people for performing their civic duty, one Boomer offered their useless solutions, while simultaneously mocking and deriding these kids.

Case in point, this letter, which I guess went viral prior to student walkout last week.

The writer claims to be a retired teacher, and he provides us with this latest example of Baby Boom Babble:

“Dear Students,

I know you. I am a retired teacher of 24 years. I have taught you as 7th graders all the way through 12th grade. This is not a tweet or a text. It’s called a letter; lengthy and substantial. Do you really want to make a difference? Are you sincere about making your schools safe? Don’t walk out, read this instead.”

Right from the start, this older and wiser teacher mocks students across the country. He questions if they can read a letter. He derides their usage of social media.

And then the teacher finishes the paragraph with classic Baby Boomer narcissism by saying, “Don’t walk-out, read this instead.”

You see, children? Baby Boomers are the only ones with something important to say. That’s how it’s always been, and should be.

The teacher then moves into the sanctimonious part of his letter by putting the onus on students to prevent the next school shooting.

He pushes students to befriend the kid who sits alone in class or the lunchroom. That kid, according to the teacher, could be the next shooter if students fail to follow his advice.

If that’s not enough, he implores the kids to help a troubled student. So what if he’s a jerk or constantly interrupts class! If these kids ignore him, then it’s their fault if he decides to shoot-em-up later.

He then returns to a condescending tone since that’s always the Boomers’ favorite card to play.

The teacher says:

If you’ve read this far, you probably really do care about the safety of your school. Don’t trust that walking out of school will bring an answer. Gun control or more laws is not, and will not, be the answer. You are the answer.

This comes from the generation that had no problem blasting the power establishment back in the 1960’s and 1970’s.

Of course, Baby Boomers were loud back then because they didn’t want to die in Southeast Asia.

One could say the same for today’s generation of kids. The only difference is that they’re being killed in classrooms.

George Carlin said it best when describing the devolution of the Boomer generation:

Something else I’m a little tired of hearing about – The Baby Boomers Whinny, Narcissistic, Self-indulgent people, with a simple philosophy: “Give Me IT! It’s Mine!” “Give Me That! It’s Mine!” These people were given everything – everything was handed to them. And they took it all – took it all, sex, drugs and rock-n-roll and they stayed loaded for 20 years and had a free ride, but now they’re staring down the barrel of middle-age-burn out and they don’t like it, they don’t like it, so they turned self-righteous and they want to make things hard on younger people. They tell them to abstain from sex, say no to drugs. As for the Rock-n-Roll they sold that for television commercials a long time ago, so they could buy pasta machines, StairMaster’s and soybean futures; “Soybean Futures.”

I mean, they have the gall to complain about Millennials, but forget how they benefited from a rich safety net.

It was a safety net built by the FDR generation, which provided white Boomers with good schools, cheap college, a new and improved highway system, and a social security and medical care system to take care of them once they reached old age.

And then, they made money, and wanted to keep it all. They fought for lower income, capital gains, state, and local taxes. They cut back on education spending, leaving Millennials with mountains of debt before they can even get their first job!

And if you want a perfect illustration of where the Baby Boomers’ greed has gotten us? Tell you what. Go drive down a road, and the potholes you’ll hit will drive home my point.

Here’s Parkland student Emma Gonzalez on CBS’ 60 Minutes, which airs tonight. You tell me, who’s got a better grip on the reality of the situation?

Stoneman Douglas student tells 60 Minutes why arming teachers is “stupid.” Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of last month’s school shooting in Florida, is fighting for gun safety. But there’s one proposal she doesn’t want to see implemented.https://t.co/aQ1wIRcgkK pic.twitter.com/FF5MeUKyRh — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 16, 2018

Wow! She nailed it.

We never seem to have money for education, unless it’s for adding more guns in schools.

It’s time for the Baby Boomers to step aside and allow some fresh ideas to right the wrongs they’ve perpetuated on our society.

pat@wsgw.com

Click here to return to the First Day page.

Click here to view “Pat Political Point” archive page.