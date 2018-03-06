The Pat Political Point–This Ain’t Right–March 4, 2018

March 4, 2018

The Pat Political Point from Sunday’s First Day show on WSGW. Pat reviews just some of the news that transpired this week, and concludes what was once considered insane is now considered normal. This ain’t right. Below is a rough transcript. pat@wsgw.com

I’ve reached a conclusion.

We are living in an usual time.

I make that conclusion based on events from just this week alone!

President Donald Trump unilaterally levied tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. And according to various news sources, Trump made that consequential decision because he was having a hizzy-fit over how his administration is self-immolating.

The U.S. imports the majority of its steel from Canada. We also import steel from Mexico, Brazil, Russia, and South Korea.

China doesn’t rank in the top ten of countries that import steel to the U.S.

I’m not sure Trump knew that piece of information.

That’s why nuance is vital when setting trade policy. But nuance isn’t Trump’s strong suit.

Auto companies are now worried how Trump’s tariff’s will affect their industry that’s experiencing flattening sales of late.

Did Trump even give that reality some thought?

This ain’t right.

Trump’s decision to start a trade war stems from his anger over a daily barrage of bad news.

The Russia investigation forced his communications director, Hope Hicks, to resign. She admitted to the House Intelligence Committee telling “white lies” to on a daily basis. If you recall, Hicks played a key role in composing a letter about Donald Trump Jr.’s 2016 meeting with Russian officials. The letter lied about the meeting’s true purpose, which was to dig-up dirt on Hillary Clinton.

Because of her “white lies” statement, Trump blew a gasket at her, to which she resigned.

Hicks’s big mistake is she made it publicly known the administration lies.

This ain’t right.

Let’s not forget that Hicks’s boyfriend, Rob Porter, recently resigned as Trump’s administrative secretary after his ex-wives disclosed how he physically assaulted them.

It’s due to his past that the FBI never gave Porter full clearance to review classified info.

And yet, Porter was allowed to gain a top position in the White House?

This ain’t right.

Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner benefited from pure privilege.

Kushner had no governmental experience or job experience. Yet that didn’t prevent Trump from promoting Kushner to be his right-hand man on achieving peace in the Middle East.

But the shine on Kushner has nearly dimmed completely.

The Washington Post reported last week how some countries were finding ways to manipulate Kushner by using his financial ties.

The New York Times reported how a private equity firm named Apollo, and Citigroup, gave Kushner’s real estate business a whopping $500 million after those companies’ executives met with Kushner in the White House.

Maybe that’s just a coincidence.

But because of that, Chief Of Staff John Kelly stripped Kushner of his full security clearance status.

Now, Kushner can no longer be a part of the President’s daily briefings, not that Trump reads them, anyway.

Oh, and Kushner’s so-called “work” on Middle Eastern policy might’ve been a cover since his family business is working with Israeli investors.

Kushner proved that foreign governments learned that if they help the Trump family business, the Trump administration might do them favors.

This ain’t right.

Trump signaled to the country that he was open to some kind of gun control measures. He even said he’d take guns away without due process!

But then Rush Limbaugh said Trump didn’t really mean any of it. And it appears Rush was correct as Trump’s recent meetings with the National Rifle Association seems to have changed his mind on gun control.

This ain’t right.

Florida’s right-wing Republican legislature’s response to the Parkland school massacre is adding more guns in school. Florida Republicans luckily found $67 million dollars to equip some teachers with guns.

That $67 million could be used for, you know, education, but we Florida can’t do that. The legislature’s main job, apparently, is finding ways to increase gun sales.

And Michigan’s legislature is investigating similar measures.

Who says socialism doesn’t work?!

It should be noted that Trump never once attended a funeral of one of those poor kids killed in Parkland.

This ain’t right.

Conservatives across the country keep protecting a leader who criticizes his own attorney general, NFL players, and England’s prime minister, but has yet to say a negative word about Vladimir Putin.

This ain’t right.

Moral values were supposedly a big deal to conservatives, but they have no problem backing a guy who’s lawyer paid-off a porn star to stay quiet about an alleged affair.

This ain’t right.

We can’t forget how we have a president who sits idly by as right wing violence has claimed more American lives than ISIS has this past decade.

He’s done nothing about it.

This ain’t right.

I think I could have a weekly segment highlighting how what once was considered utterly insane is now normal.

And that ain’t right.

