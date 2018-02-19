“Pat Political Point” From 2/18/18 “First Day.” Nothing Will Change.

February 18, 2018

Here’s the “Pat Political Point” from WSGW’s First Day. If little kids getting blown-away in a Connecticut elementary school didn’t galvanize this country to change its gun laws, nothing will.

***********************************************

A friend of mine asked what I was going to say this morning about the most recent school shooting which killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida.

My response?

I shrugged my shoulders.

If 22 people getting massacred in a small Connecticut school back in 2012 didn’t galvanize the country to change our gun laws, nothing will.

Whether it’s over 50 people slaughtered at a night club, or at a country music concert, or mass killings at schools, our brave leaders can only muster “thoughts and prayers.”

No one is saying it’s bad to think and pray for victims of a tragedy. It can offer comfort to grieving families, and to those who managed to survive the mass shootings.

But providing comforting thoughts doesn’t prevent the next act of evil. That requires legislation. That requires work, which is anathema to Republican leaders, unless it’s granting huge handouts to rich families and corporations.

All we’re told to do is think and pray, and to brace ourselves for the next major gun tragedy.

Why?

Because there’s absolutely nothing that can be done to stop bad people from shooting good people.

We can’t expand background checks. We can’t limit the number of bullets in magazines. We can’t prevent certain weapons from hitting the streets.

We can’t do anything to protect Americans from gun violence because we’re told somebody will always break the law and get a gun.

If that’s the prevailing attitude, then I suggest we re-evaluate every law passed in this country.

Since people are just going to break a law, what’s the point of having a law?

I mean, we have bank robbery laws. But people are still robbing banks. What’s the point. Eliminate bank robbing laws.

We just watched a once-respected doctor go to prison for three lifetimes after he sexually abused several female athletes.

But why have laws to protect people from predators like Dr. Larry Nassar. I mean, do you think a law will prevent an evil doctor doing similar acts in the future?

Why have speeding laws? Why have seat-belt laws? Why have child custody laws? Why have breaking and entering laws?

Why have any laws whatsoever?

People break laws.

Just like some people might break future gun control laws.

We had 19 guys hijack planes nearly 17 years ago, which resulted in the deaths of around 3,000 Americans.

We lost our collective heads, and quickly passed the Patriot Act to increase our government’s spying capabilities.

Whenever you hear people say gun laws can’t change because of the Constitution’s Second Amendment, remember, we had no issue completely skirting the Constitution’s Fourth amendment after 9/11.

Not only that, be we immediately changed how we travel in this country after that horrific day.

We can’t bring knives, box cutters, or even large bottles of liquid.

And after a guy tried to blow-up a plane with his shoe, we have to remove our shoes before arriving at an Airport gate.

Why?

There’ll just be another guy who’ll slip through the system and blow up a plane with his shoe, right? What’s the point?

And what’s the point of all of these airplane travel restrictions? What will that solve?

Fine, we might prevent a terrorist act on a plane, but future terrorists could just rent trucks or cars to run over people, right?

So, why have laws if people will just break them, or find different ways to cause harm?

I guess that’s why Republicans confuse me sometimes.

Voter fraud is virtually non-existent, but Republicans have been busy passing bills designed to supposedly combat voter fraud.

Well, wait. If it’s not a problem, why pass a law? And by passing a law, aren’t you thereby making it more likely for people to commit voter fraud?

Again, why pass laws if people are simply going to break those laws?

I’m just going by what the gun lobby or those politicians bribed by the gun lobby are telling me.

They say we need more gun protection in this country.

Now, using that logic, we should just allow Iran and North Korea to have nuclear bombs.

Why not?

If an armed society equals a safe society, then every country owning nuclear weapons equals a safe world, right?

We pass laws in the hopes of lessening criminal acts, not to eliminate all criminality.

Except when it comes to guns.

We do nothing.

Children will kill children. Adults will kill children. Adults will kill adults. Just deal with it, we’re told.

Maybe adding more guns is the answer.

Perhaps it’s time we arm teachers!

Sure, we’ve cut education funding and teacher pay during the last 30 years. Sure, we applauded people like Wisconsin Governor Scott Brown or former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie for mocking and disparaging teachers.

We loved it when they called for cuts in teacher salaries. Besides, they only work nine months. They’ve got it easy! It’s time teachers make sacrifices like everyone else, except for Wall Street Bankster CEO’s, of course.

But now we want teachers to be on the front lines, carrying weapons, without receiving any raises, of course.

I’m certain that will go over well with teachers, who are now expected to play first responders!

When this is the logic in our country, I choose to no longer get mad.

I choose to shrug my shoulders and say, “Ain’t that America, for you and me.”

pat@wsgw.com

Click here to return to the First Day page.

Click here to view “Pat Political Point” archive page.