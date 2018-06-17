Pat Johnston Interviews Historian Kenneth C. Davis On “More Deadly Than War.”

More Deadly Than War--by Kenneth C. Davis Photo by WSGW's Pat Johnston

June 16, 2018

Here’s the podcast version of my interview with author/historian Kenneth C. Davis from the June 13, 2018 edition of WSGW’s “Art Lewis Show.” Kenneth joined me to discuss his new book, “More Deadly Than War: The Hidden History of the Spanish Flu and the First World War.

Click the sound clips below to listen to our talk. Refresh the screen if the clips don’t appear.

Part I: Pat Johnston talk with Kenneth C. Davis from “The Art Lewis Show” on June 13, 2018

Part II: Pat Johnston talk with Kenneth C. Davis from “The Art Lewis Show” on June 13, 2018

(The interview concludes with Mr. Davis talking about whether or not Canadians burned down the White House in 1812.)

Part III: Pat Johnston talk with Kenneth C. Davis from “The Art Lewis Show” on June 13, 2018

Part IV: Pat Johnston talk with Kenneth C. Davis from “The Art Lewis Show” on June 13, 2018

Please don’t forget to visit Kenneth’s website to pick-up a copy of his book, and his other books. As you heard me mention, I still pick-up his “Don’t Know Much About History” book, and now he’s got a revised version of the book. Plus, he keeps an updated blog on his website.

Special thanks to Kenneth C. Davis for talking with me. It was an honor.

And please check-back on this blog as I hope to post other podcast interviews from time-to-time with other guests.

