Parole Absconder Who Jumped In The Saginaw River Is Arraigned

A 41 year old parole absconder who jumped into the Saginaw River in Bay City Tuesday while trying to escape police has now been arraigned on numerous charges.

Counts against Arthur Reyes include assaulting, resisting or obstructing police, third degree fleeing and eluding and unlawfully driving away an automobile.

Bay County District Judge Tim Kelly set bond at $50,000 cash-surety Thursday.

A preliminary exam is scheduled for March 30th.

Reyes led police on a chase through Bay City late Tuesday afternoon after being spotted driving a stolen car.

Reyes crashed on Harrison near McGraw before running into a wooded area and then jumping into the water while apparently trying to swim to Middlegrounds Island.

Authorities launched a boat and retrieved him.

State corrections officials say Reyes absconded from parole for convictions for car theft in Clare County in 2008 plus second degree home invasion in Bay County in 2009.

They add that given Reyes’ criminal history dating back to 1993, some of the charges could return him to prison for the rest of his life if he’s convicted.