Parade Association Receives Support Proclamation From Bay City Mayor And City Commission

Organizers of this year’s Bay City Saint Patrick’s Day Parade say they’re eagerly looking forward to the event scheduled to kick off at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 18th.

Parade Association members along with the Parade Queen and her court were on hand at City Hall Monday to receive a proclamation from Mayor Kathleen Newsham and the City Commission.

Parade Treasurer Jan Rau says 75 entries are already scheduled to participate featuring animals, bands, floats and vehicles or something for everyone.

Rau added there will also be a tribute to the movie Star Wars.