Panel Discussion At Delta College Focuses On Health Care

One of the panelists involved in the discussion Tuesday night about the future of American health care thinks The Affordable Care Act or “Obamacare” could be improved to help small businesses better cover their employees.

But Ann Coburn-Collins who’s a board member for the Great Lakes Bay Region Y-W-C-A says it’s important to protect women under any health care plan that the politicians can agree upon going forward.

Coburn-Collins explained women are care giver’s who make sure children get food, immunizations and clothing.

The event entitled “Trumping Obamacare: The Future of the U-S Health System” was part of the Delta Political Forum Series and attracted about 30 to 40 people to the College Lecture Theater.