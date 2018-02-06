Organizers Targeting A Tax Limitation For Repeal

Saginaw resident Debbie Melkonian updates Saginaw's City Council on the effort to put a repeal of a tax cap on the ballot. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

For nearly 40-years, Saginaw has not been able to collect some $24 million in property tax revenue because of a tax cap. City voters approved the 7.5 mill tax levy limit in 1979. The property tax cap could only raise $3.8 million in a given year.

Saginaw Mayor Dennis Browning thinks the best approach would be a citizen petition drive. He said there are a number of legal hurdles to clear to put the issue on the ballot, including ballot language, the number of valid petition signatures to be collected and state approval. Saginaw City Council members have pledged their support as private citizens.

The Saginaw-based advocacy group, the Ezekiel Project, is backing the repeal drive.

Debbie Melkonian said organizers of the effort would like to have the repeal go on the August primary election ballot. Melkonian a number of public forums would be held to educate city voters about the repeal effort to seek support.

Seven previous repeal attempts have failed.