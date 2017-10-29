Organized Baseball Story ‘Inaccurate,’ Say Some Saginaw Residents

Recent reports of organized baseball coming back to Saginaw after 66 years has some local lovers of the sport calling foul.

WSGW first reported on October 6 that the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League would be coming to the city with play to begin next year, the first time an organized league has been in the city since 1951. State and national media outlets picked up the story October 10. The league follows NCAA rules and the team, owned by veteran coach Corky Thompson, is called the Saginaw Sugar Beets.

However, some Saginaw residents say organized baseball has been here all along. GM retiree Gary Gerken coaches 18 and under Connie Mack baseball for Means Industries, formerly Means Stamping. He says Connie Mack baseball has been played in Saginaw for decades. He has played for or coached the team since 1965. He also mentions the Saginaw Braves, now called the Michigan Area Braves Collegiate Wood Bat team, a part of the United Baseball League, which has been ranked nationally in the summer collegiate league rankings with both Division One and Division Two players.

Gerken says there was also a city-wide league for a few decades.

“It was a (Stan Musial) men’s league. That league went from 1945 until 1978. That was an organized baseball league.”

Retiree Dick Pope is writing a book about the history of the city-wide league. He’s been involved in baseball in Saginaw for a long time, having played for the league throughout the years. He says it began sometime before 1945, with anywhere between five and 10 teams playing in a given season. The teams would play at the Veterans Memorial Stadium at Holland and 20th, built around 1948 for minor league play. Pope says the stadium could seat thousands of people.

“They could (get) 2,000-3,000 people up there during a ball game. When I first went up there, along the third and first base lines they had the stands. The crowds were getting so big, they put additional stands out. I think… it could hold about 4,500 people.”

Gerken says although he feels the story was an inaccurate representation of Saginaw’s baseball history, he’s glad to see another league brought to the area to give the game more exposure.