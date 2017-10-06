Organized Baseball Returning To Saginaw

Organized baseball is coming to Saginaw for the first time since 1951 when the Saginaw Jacks played in the Central League.

The Saginaw Sugar Beets will play as part of the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League after veteran baseball coach Corky Thompson purchased the rights to the Lorain County Ironmen.

Play will start next year with a formal announcement scheduled for Monday October 16th at 4:30 P-M at 5025 State in Saginaw next to Ya Ya’s.

The Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League is sanctioned and supported by Major League Baseball with prospects who are primarily N-C-A-A Division One players and not paid so as to maintain their eligibility.

The league follows N-C-A-A rules.

There’s a 42 game regular season played in June and July with a playoff for qualified teams to follow.

Notable alumni include Major League baseball players Nick Swisher and David Dellucci along with Bay City native Matt Mieske.