Opposition Continues To Revised DNR Plan For Hunting In Tobico Marsh
By John Hall
Sep 12, 2017 @ 1:39 AM

There’s continued strong opposition to a revised proposal from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to allow expanded hunting and trapping in Bay County’s Tobico Marsh.

Allen Gurski who represents Friends of the Tobico Marsh says those opposed include Bay City and Bay County Commissioners, Bangor Township trustees, the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce and Michigan Audubon Society.

Gurski  spoke during a public hearing held in the Delta College Lecture Theater Monday.

He says even reducing the size of the hunting area by two thirds still puts too many people at risk of possible injury or death from an errant shot.

The plan could be voted on Thursday at a meeting of the Michigan Natural Resources Commission in Lansing, although opponents hope it can be tabled like the initial proposal presented last month.

