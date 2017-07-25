An Open Letter to the President of the United States

Having watched the administration’s first 6 months in frustration, I thought I would pen an open letter to the President.

Dear Mr. President,

Congratulations on your election. I cast my vote for you believing you were the best person for the job. I still believe that to be true.

However, I, like many other supporters, are frustrated at the lack of progress on major issues of the day, those very issues which you spoke of with passion during the campaign.

Therefore, with due respect, if I were your adviser I would suggest the following change in administration priorities:

1. I would move infrastructure to the top of the list. After all, it is an issue that Americans strongly support. Even democrats would be hard pressed to object to a bill that would put thousands of hard working Americans to work, many of whom would be union members. It would be a win-win for all and set a positive tone.

2. Next I would strive to write a new immigration bill that addresses all of the issues we face today. How do you deal with the illegal population already here, the dreamers, and those still attempting to cross our borders without documentation. We need a more comprehensive approach to the problem. The wall may be a partial solution, but it does not address the root cause. Again, I believe you would have support from a majority of Americans.

3. Tax reform would be my third choice. The current system needs overhauling to make if fair for all. I would also include a reduction of the corporate tax structure to entice business to return to the U.S.

4. The last thing I would tackle would be healthcare. Republicans have harped on this issue for 8 years with no success, even as they control the house, senate and white house. I believe that, at the moment, you are beating a dead horse. It is time to move on and save healthcare for another day.

Finally, Mr. President, i would advise you to use tweets in a more positive way to move agendas forward. Leave the name calling and personal attacks to others. Be the bigger man in a world where politics has sunk to a very low level.

Mr. President, I fear that if these steps are not taken in the near future there is real risk of losing the senate and possibly the house. If that happens you become a lame duck for the remaining two years of your administration, the say nothing of another four. If, on the other hand, the above list is followed i believe you would garner strong support from the American voter in mid-terms and your re-election.

Respectfully submitted,

Art Lewis

Talk Show Host

WSGW Radio

Saginaw, Michigan