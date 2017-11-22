One Minor Injury Reported In Frankenmuth Area Crash

Frankenmuth Police are investigating a crash on Curtis near Beyer in Frankenmuth Township.

Officials report a 19 year old Essexville woman had been west on Curtis before attempting to turn left into a residential driveway.

She apparently failed to yield to an eastbound vehicle with five people ranging in age from one to 24 that left the road to avoid a collision and struck a tree.

One of the occupants of that vehicle had to be transported to a Saginaw area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries following the accident around 9:30 A-M Wednesday.