One Man Injured in Monitor Township Fire
By Michael Percha
|
Mar 19, 2018 @ 8:37 AM

A mobile home fire in Monitor Township Sunday, March 18 resulted in one man being taken to McLaren Bay Region Hospital. The fire occurred around 7:10 P.M. in the 28 hundred block of E. Biscayne Dr. Fire officials say the fire was likely caused by smoking with oxygen in the house. The man was rescued by a good Samaritan before firefighters arrived on scene. He suffered severe burns and smoke inhalation. The house was a total loss. Fire crews closed a portion of M-13 between Two Mile Rd. and the M-13 Connector for about two hours as they battled the blaze. No other injuries were reported.

