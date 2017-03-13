One Dead, One Critical in Ogemaw County Crash

A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after an early morning crash in Ogemaw County Sunday. Michigan State Police at the West Branch Post say the one-vehicle accident happened about 3:30 a.m. on Sage Lake Road near County Line Road in Richland Township.

The driver, a 33-year-old man from Sterling, was pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected from his vehicle when it went off the road, rolled over several times and hit a power pole. A 35-year-old woman from Sterling was a passenger, and had to be extricated from the vehicle. She was in stable condition at a Saginaw hospital.

State Police are investigating.

