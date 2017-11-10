One Of Covenant HealthCare’s Largest Donations Funds Cancer Research Center

The sister and brother of Carl Werth stand by sign designating the new Carl & Sandra Werth Cancer Research Center. Those in photo include Susan Stemler and her husband Kim on the left and Rodney Werth with his wife Ruth. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Saginaw’s Covenant HealthCare is moving to become a cancer research center. The center will be located on the third floor of its Cancer Care Center at 5400 Mackinaw Road in Saginaw Township.

The center is the result of a $1 million donation from the Carl and Sandra Werth Foundation. Carl’s sister, Susan Stemler, says the donation for the center is based on the Werth family’s history of cancer.

Studies show that one of every three women will be diagnosed with cancer as will one of every two men. The chance of developing cancer increases after one reaches the age of 65.

Covenant Cancer Center Medical Director Doctor Suzanne Bays says its treatment of thousands of cancer patients will provide a clinical base for research into possible cures.

Covenant is in the process of hiring a director for the center. The goals of the center have not been determined, but its efforts will be coordinated with treatment of Covenant’s patients.

Covenant’s cancer program is affiliated with the Houston, Texas-based, M. D. Anderson Cancer Center.