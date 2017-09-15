Oktoberfest In Frankenmuth Heading Down Home Stretch

Organizers of the 28th Oktoberfest in Frankenmuth say they could not have asked for better weather than what they’ve received and will likely continue through the weekend.

There’s plenty of traditional dancing, German beer and food and of course the Weiner dog races which start at Noon Saturday in the Harvey Kern Pavilion at Heritage Park.

Admission is 10 dollars Saturday with those 15 and under free with hours Noon to Midnight.

Sunday everyone gets in free when the hours are Noon to Six.

Attendance for this year’s event is expected to reach perhaps toward 12,000 people