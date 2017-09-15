Oktoberfest In Frankenmuth Heading Down Home Stretch
By John Hall
|
Sep 15, 2017 @ 11:32 PM

Organizers of the 28th Oktoberfest in Frankenmuth say they could not have asked for better weather than what they’ve received and will likely continue through the weekend.

There’s plenty of traditional dancing, German beer and food and of course the  Weiner dog races which start at Noon Saturday in the Harvey Kern Pavilion at Heritage Park.

Admission is 10 dollars Saturday with those 15 and under free with hours Noon to Midnight.

Sunday everyone gets in free when the hours are Noon to Six.

Attendance for this year’s event is expected to reach perhaps toward 12,000 people

 

Related Content

Bay City Commissioners Considering Proposed Housin...
Tittabawassee River Property Owners Win Over Dow C...
More Individuals Face Charges in Flint Water Crisi...
Salvation Army Hosts Thanksgiving Dinner in Bay Ci...
High Winds Blamed For Michigan Power Outages
Man Dies After Struck By Bulldozer
Comments