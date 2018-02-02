Officials Say Saginaw, Saginaw County Doing Well

Saginaw city and county officials gave an overview of the state of the communities in a public address Thursday, February 1.

Saginaw Mayor Dennis Browning and Saginaw County Board of Commissioners Chair Carl Ruth both say the communities are doing well, with crime down and economic development up. Saginaw County officials are encouraged by the positive growth the county has experienced over the past year. While employee and retiree unfunded liabilities are a huge concern for the county, economic growth from several projects over the past year and a large reduction crime have given a positive outlook for the year ahead. Ruth says commissioners and administrators are focused on issues like the new Saginaw County Jail, stepped up pursuit of animal cruelty cases, developing economic development partnerships and updating the county’s technology to meet the demands of 21st century living. The county worked with a budget of more than $150 million in 2017 and ended with a surplus of $3.2 million after revenues and expenditures were factored in. The surplus funds were distributed to retiree healthcare, public improvements and budget stabilization.

A major issue facing the city of Saginaw, like many communities around the state, are the unfunded liabilities due to employee and retiree benefits, including healthcare and pensions. In his fifth and final State of the City address, Browning spoke about the positive happenings in the city such as a three percent reduction in crime over the past year and major economic developments taking place within the city. He says, however, those unfunded liabilities are a challenge.

The city is in a much better place financially, though, than it was just four and five years ago. Saginaw has a general fund balance of more than $4 million, compared to just $270,000 in 2013. It’s still not enough to prevent the closing of one of the city’s fire stations or the lay off of 13 firefighters now that federal SAFER funds have run out, but Browning says overall, the city is well on its way to a comeback.

Browning criticized the city’s double tax cap, implemented in 1979, which keeps the maximum allowable operating millage at 7.5 mills. It also limits the amount of property tax which can be collected through that millage at $3.8 million. Saginaw is one of only two communities in the entire country with this type of cap. Groups like the New Ezekiel Project, the NAACP and Saginaw’s neighborhood associations are spearheading efforts to mobilize voters to eliminate it.

Browning cites the Delta College Saginaw Center, SVRC Marketplace and the Hamilton Street Riverview Bownstone building as examples of the city’s growth. Saginaw will also achieve Redevelopment Ready Community status this summer.