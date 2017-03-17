Officials Say Reported Sexual Assault Did NOT Occur On Delta College Campus

An updated victim statement and follow up investigation by Delta College Public Safety has determined that a sexual assault reported February 22nd did NOT occur on campus or at any other Delta controlled property.

Delta Public Safety adds there’s no on-going threat to the greater College community.

Officials stress though that this finding does NOT mean Delta Public Safety has conclusively determined there was no assault, only that it did NOT occur on College grounds.

Delta says it will continue to support the victim and assist her if she decides to report the incident to the appropriate jurisdiction.

Delta President Jean Goodnow says she’s pleased the victim came forward to share further facts in the case and that the College continues to be a safe place to visit and learn.

For a number of years, Delta has been ranked in the top five colleges and universities in Michigan by WWW. state university. com using figures from the F-B-I’s Uniform Crime Report.