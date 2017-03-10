Officer Involved Shooting Under Investigation In Saginaw County

State Police officials have taken over the investigation of an officer involved shooting.

Two Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies were south on Bay near Pierce around Six Friday evening when they initiated a traffic stop.

The driver identified as a 69 year old Midland County man then exited the vehicle with a gun in his hand.

The Deputies took cover as officers from other agencies arrived on scene.

The driver brandished his weapon before being shot and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

His condition was not known.

Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel did not specify the agency of the officer who shot that driver.

No officers were hurt.