Officer Involved Shooting in Midland Kills One

One man has died after firing a weapon at police in Midland. Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of E. Ashman Street Monday, March 12 at 1:39 for a report of people breaking into a vehicle. They located two male suspects, who ran from the scene. Police chased the suspects on foot when one of the men produced a firearm and shot at one of the officers. The officer returned fire, killing the suspect. The second suspect was located and arrested. No officers were hurt during the exchange. E. Ashman was closed between Sharon and Birchfield shortly after the incident. The Michigan State Police are conducting an investigation into the shooting. The officer who fired his weapon is a 19 year police veteran. He has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.