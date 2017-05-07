Oatmeal Honey Banana Cookie

Here’s a cookie for cookie lovers that is sugar-free.
Ingredients:
3/4 cup Shortening
1 cup Honey
1 Egg
1 cup Mashed Bananas
1 cup Oats
1 1/2 cup Flour
1/2 teaspoon Baking Soda
1/2 teaspoon Baking Powder
1/4 teaspoon Salt
3/4 teaspoon Cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon Nutmeg
Chopped nuts (optional)
Method:
Cream shortening and honey together.
Beat in the egg.
Stir in the bananas and oats.
Combine with the rest of the ingredients.
Drop by teaspoon on a greased or parchment lined cookie sheet.
Bake at 400 degrees for 13 minutes or until done.
Cool on a rack.