Oatmeal Honey Banana Cookie

Here’s a cookie for cookie lovers that is sugar-free.

Ingredients:

3/4 cup Shortening

1 cup Honey

1 Egg

1 cup Mashed Bananas

1 cup Oats

1 1/2 cup Flour

1/2 teaspoon Baking Soda

1/2 teaspoon Baking Powder

1/4 teaspoon Salt

3/4 teaspoon Cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon Nutmeg

Chopped nuts (optional)

Method:

Cream shortening and honey together.

Beat in the egg.

Stir in the bananas and oats.

Combine with the rest of the ingredients.

Drop by teaspoon on a greased or parchment lined cookie sheet.

Bake at 400 degrees for 13 minutes or until done.

Cool on a rack.