It’s Not Deregulation. It’s Re-Regulation For The Connected–Pat Political Point, 8/13/17

August 13, 2017

The Trump administration is successfully re-regulating the marketplace to further enrich the elitist donor class at the expense of regular Americans.

*********************************************************

One of presidential candidate Donald Trump’s campaign promises was to gut government regulations. He yelled that regulations hurt jobs and innovation.

President Trump has been successful doing one thing in the White House in these first seven months: cutting regulations at lightening speed.

It’s not as if Trump’s goal of empowering the corporate elites is new. That’s the ultimate goal of conservative orthodoxy. It’s a goal that many self-identified conservatives celebrate until these regulations are no longer there to protect them.

For example, the Obama administration had set-up a regulation requiring train engineers and truck drivers to undergo screening for sleep apnea.

A major train derailment accident injuring around 100 people in New Jersey provided the push for this regulation after investigators discovered the engineer suffered from obstructive sleep apnea.

It’s a condition that hampers alertness, and causes people to fall asleep when they’re doing highly stimulating tasks, like operating a locomotive!

One would think a sleep apnea screening process for train engineers and truck drivers makes common sense. I mean, it protects both the drivers, the company, and the citizens from further accidents.

But we live in an age when common sense is thrown out the window as political leaders only work to protect their donors’ profit margins.

The Trump administration has reversed and cancelled that proposed regulation.

Many Americans aren’t even aware that they suffer from sleep apnea. That’s why experts proposed the screening process so companies would learn who has the sleeping disorder.

I mean, isn’t it smart to figure-out if someone operating a major machine of transportation isn’t getting healthy sleep–especially if that machine is in close proximity of people?!?!

Alas, the proposed proved to be divisive. Truckers and trucking companies complained of the high costs to test for sleeping disorders. And maybe there are some cases where those complaints have some merit.

But instead of proposing ways to help cover those costs for drivers, President Trump has scrapped those protections altogether.

Trump claims that he’s lessening the burden put on business owners and saving jobs by gutting rules designed to protect Americans.

However, when it comes to this particular protection, Trump–unbeknownst to him–is harming jobs.

As James Hamblin argues in The Atlantic, by gutting the sleep apnea regulation, be prepared for more trucking and train accidents, costing millions of dollars. Companies will simply decide to quickly embrace driverless technology, thereby spearheading the movement to eliminate trucking jobs!

The irony!

The Trump administration has announced to do-away with another regulation concerning nursing homes.

During the Obama years, patients and family members had the right to sue nursing homes for abuse and negligence.

This regulation seemed to make common sense, right? Seriously. It makes sense.

The court system grants citizens–any citizen–to seek retribution if they’ve been harmed.

But in a classic conservative move, when it’s a choice between the profits or the people, Trump chose profits.

Now, advocates are doing all they can to stop Trump from cutting this protection to shreds. They want the right to take nursing homes to court rather than having disputes settled by a “third party.”

For people who pound their chest professing their love for America, they certainly hate America’s judicial system.

Are there some regulations that could be deemed “burdensome?” Sure, and I’d be intellectually dishonest if I said there weren’t.

Yet, it’s intellectually dishonest for Trump to declare these moves as “deregulation” when all he’s doing is “re-regulating.”

He’s re-regulating policies designed to help his elitist friends in the donor base, and leaving the rest of America in the wind.

Oh, and we’re just getting started.

Just wait when Trump along with congressional conservatives and corporate Democrats join hand-in-hand to convince Americans that we have to slash taxes for the rich! They’ll actually convince average Americans that we must cut investment taxes, estate taxes, and income taxes–all to benefit the elite donor base!

They’re already convincing America that reversing the Obama era policy on for-profit prisons helps the average Joe, Of course, it’s the average Joe who resides in these prisons for non-violent drug offenses, while filling the pockets of those who run these prisons.

America is getting re-regulated to benefit the elites at our expense. It’s a game that conservatives have been winning, but there’s a glimmer of hope that America is now paying attention.

That’s why Obamacare still stands.

pat@wsgw.com

Click here to return to the First Day page.