State Police are seeking at least one suspect after a northern Bay County stabbing.

Troopers said a 47-year-old Pinconning man was stabbed in the leg near a business at 209 North Mable in Pinconning, about 12:45 a.m., Monday. The victim was listed in serious condition at an area hospital.

Detectives said the victim and assailants were acquaintances. The incident remains under investigation.