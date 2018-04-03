Northeast Little League Asking Bay City To Go Along With Expansion Proposal

Officials from Bay City’s Northeast Little League are pressuring the city to go along with a plan that would allow them to add a little over an acre to provide more space for players and teams plus more flexibility for scheduling games.

League President Justin Heidtman says Waste Management is more than willing to transfer the L-shaped parcel adjacent to a planned solid waste transfer station near Independence Bridge, but that the city keeps backing away.

Heidtman added the city’s excuses keep changing from needing a site to place plowed snow or to park trucks or to provide a turnaround for trucks.

He says the League felt it had an understanding with previous city officials including former City Manager Rick Finn about the issue.

Heidtman told City Commissioners Monday something needs to be done now to help the children and their families who come from Bay City and several neighboring Townships.