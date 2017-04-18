North Korea: How would you advise President Trump?

WSGW ONLINE and APP POLL…..

The longtime concern of North Korea developing nuclear weapons was heightened the past few days. President Trump sent an aircraft carrier to the region, North Korea attempted to launch another test missile, and Vice President Pence was in South Korea stating “all options are on the table”.

Should there be a concern? Are you concerned?

POLL QUESTION: If you could advise President Trump on North Korea what would you tell him?

– Do nothing, just continue the status that has existed for years

– Push China to lead the way toward a solution

– Engage in preventative cyber attacks only

– Engage in preventative missle attacks

– Wait until North Korea attacks another country and then respond accordingly

– I Don’t Know

