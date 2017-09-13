It’s No Surprise Bill Schuette Seeks To Be Governor

If Michigan voters elect him as governor next year, Bill Schuette says jobs will be a number one priority. He pledges to make Michigan a growth state with good jobs for all residents.

In announcing his candidacy Tuesday night during his annual bar-b-que at the Midland County Fairgrounds, Schuette says it’s not in the state’s DNA to accept the status quo. Schuette said he will be an inspirational governor, urging residents to cop a new, can do attitude, and not settle for less.

The Midland Republican announced a goal to cut Michigan’s high auto insurance rates and set an emphasis on vocational education and apprenticeships.

Recent polling data shows Schuette running even with likely Democrat Gretchen Whitmer. Schuette said Whitmer or other Democrats would go back to the failed policy of former Governor Jennifer Granholm and higher taxes. Schuette promised to finally cut the higher taxes from the Granholm era and give Michigan families a pay raise.

On the Republican side, Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley is expected to also enter next year’s race.